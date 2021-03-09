Launch of 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards with Ulster Bank

It's the twentieth year of our celebration of company success, the most long-established event of its kind in NI

From left, Margaret Canning, Belfast Telegraph Business Editor, and Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 in partnership with Ulster Bank is launched today as we mark the 20th anniversary of celebrating the highest achievers in the world of business.

Throughout two decades we've had a continuous run of honouring businesses and their people - and 2021, which follows the most difficult year business has ever had due to the coronavirus pandemic, is no different.

And 2021 also marks the fifth year of our partnership with title sponsor Ulster Bank.

The bank is supporting an all new-category of the Special Recognition Award for Climate Action.

We are honouring achievement across 14 categories in total, including innovation, management and leadership, marketing and corporate social responsibility.

Kenton Hilman, Head of Corporate and Property, Ulster Bank, said: "The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank will this year recognise companies that have overcome challenges, demonstrated resilience, and have been innovating to succeed.

"Whatever your size or sector, the awards provide a platform for you to tell your story and to have your achievements showcased.

Winner: Tina McKenzie, CEO Staffline Recruitment Ireland, took home the special Lifetime Achievement Award last year

"As businesses and the economy seek to recover and thrive into the future, this is more important than ever.

"So, I would encourage all businesses to enter the awards, including our new category this year which will recognise companies demonstrating outstanding commitment to implementing sustainable business practice to combat climate change."

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan said: "We are delighted to launch the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

"Businesses across NI have had an extremely challenging year and we feel it's never been more important to recognise and celebrate their hard work and successes in light of the obstacles they've had to negotiate over the last 12 months.

"We are grateful to Ulster Bank for its continued support as we enter the fifth year of our partnership and I'd also like to thank all our category sponsors.

"It's also great to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards."

The panel of judges this year is again chaired by Professor Mark Durkin of the Ulster University Business School.

He is joined on the judging panel by Professor Ian McConnell of business advisory firm PwC, Dr David Paulson of Queen's University, Roger Pollen of the Federation of Small Businesses, Kirsty McManus of the Insitute of Directors, Professor Neil Gibson of EY, Kenton Hilman of Ulster Bank, Ann McGregor of the NI Chamber of Commerce, Claire McKee, partner at Clarendon Executive and Neil Logan, partner at Wilson Nesbitt.

The Special Recognition Award for Climate Action will recognise a company which has demonstrated outstanding commitment to implementing sustainable business practice.

The category is open to any business operating in Northern Ireland regardless of size.

To support the application, a company must:

Show evidence of how you integrate sustainable business practices within your activities and operations.

Describe what steps you have taken to combat climate change.

Highlight any innovations introduced to support your sustainable business strategy.

Outline any challenges that have been overcome.

Identify any benefits to staff or customers as a result of your sustainable business practice.

To enter the awards, go to http://belfasttelegraph.co.uk/businessawards/enter