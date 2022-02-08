Launch of 2022 Business Awards with Ulster Bank

From left, chairperson of the judging panel, Professor Mark Durkin, Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning and Ulster Bank head in Northern Ireland, Mark Crimmins

Belfast Telegraph today launches the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in partnership with Ulster Bank.

From today, companies are invited to enter Northern Ireland’s most prestigious business awards before the deadline of April 11.

There are 15 categories including a new category of Climate Recognition, and a Food and Drink category.

Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank, NI said: “The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank will recognise companies that have demonstrated a remarkable ability to overcome challenges, a flair for innovation and above all, an unwavering commitment to succeed.

“Regardless of size or sector, the awards are an opportunity for you to showcase your achievements and resilience, something which is of great importance after the difficulties businesses have experienced in recent times.

“I would encourage all businesses to enter the awards this year and am especially pleased we have introduced a special Climate Recognition category which will highlight those companies implementing sustainable business practices.

"Also new for 2022 is a Food and Drink category which will allow the many great growers and producers from these parts to come forward and share their story.”

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor in Chief Eoin Brannigan said: “We’re delighted to launch the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards and would like to thank Ulster Bank for its continued support as our headline sponsor.

"This year we are hopeful that we’ll be able to hold a full gala awards ceremony to announce our winners.

"It would be a pleasure to welcome winners and guests in person and a signal that things are returning to normal after a difficult time.”

To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/businessawards/enter

Winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel in May 26.

Here are the names of the 15 categories that are up for grabs and their sponsors:

Ulster Bank Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action

Ulster University Business School Excellence in the Development of Management & Leadership

Sparq Best Use of Digital and/or social media

Asda Food & Drink Company of the Year

Retail NI Retailer of the Year

OSG Cloud Excellence in Innovation

Wilson Nesbitt Best Large Company

Queen’s University Young Business Person of the Year

VenYou Best Start-up or Emerging Business

Almac Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Excellence in Marketing

Excellence in Exporting

Best Small Business of the Year

Best Medium Business of the Year

Excellence in Health & Wellbeing