Law firm has acted in some of the most complex commercial property deals in Northern Ireland

A&L Goodbody are the sponsors of the Commercial Estate Agent of the Year

As a leading advisor to some of the most significant property deals in Northern Ireland, it is only natural that A&L Goodbody should sponsor the Commercial Estate Agent of the Year category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

A&L Goodbody is recognised throughout the commercial property sector for its levels of service and expertise in acting on some of the most complex transactions in the jurisdiction. As well as offering expertise in commercial property, A&L Goodbody also provides advice in the complementary areas of planning, construction, property finance and licensing.

As one of the leading all-Ireland law firms, A&L Goodbody is uniquely placed to provide businesses with a full service offering across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

A&L Goodbody

Greg Martin, partner and head of department in A&L Goodbody’s real estate team, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Commercial Estate Agent of the Year category once again in this year’s Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

“There is little doubt the province counts some of the world’s leading commercial property agents amongst its number, so the title will be hard fought this year.”

He said the commercial property market has been through a challenging period in the last 12 months, facing up to the twin headwinds of rising inflation and increasing interest rates. While they have both dented sentiment, the broader markets remains relatively strong.

“We are seeing increasing evidence that the market is turning and activity levels across the sector remain high.

"The relative fundamentals – such as strong occupier demand and stabilisation of construction costs – remain solid and commercial property has retained its attractiveness as a key asset class.”

That appeal is likely to be given a boost in the coming months with the Northern Ireland Investment Summit taking place in Belfast in September; an event which is bringing more than 100 global investors to these shores.

Property Awards 2023

John Tougher, a real estate artner at A&L Goodbody specialising in the energy sector, said those investors will find a commercial property market leading the way in sustainability.

“You just have to look at how busy we have been over the summer months – working on solar, wind turbine, hydrogen, battery storage and a raft of other projects involving renewable technologies, to see that Northern Ireland’s is powering the move toward net zero carbon.

“ESG has undoubtedly become a key focus for the commercial property sector in Northern Ireland.

"Whether new build or existing stock, landlords and developers are focused on creating the most energy efficient buildings possible.”

“Developers are very aware that occupiers, investors and lenders will increasingly demand a high level of energy efficiency to comply with a legislative landscape focused on reducing carbon emissions.”

Such a developed market means competition will be tough for the top spot in the Commercial Estate Agent of the Year category at this year’s awards, Greg said.

“It is a pleasure to work with such professional partners on a daily basis and we wish all our agent partners the best of luck at this year’s awards.”

Entries for the awards are open until September 7 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter