Lisburn’s Sorcha McConnell shortlisted in Game Changer awards and riding high on success with BMX girls

Sorcha McConnell has competed at a World Championship and is now trying to grow the female membership at Lisburn BMX Club

Big plans: Sorcha McConnell on the BMX track in Lisburn and pushing for more facilities to add to the community aspect of the club

Some people dip their toes in the water before they fully commit to a new sport. In Sorcha McConnell’s case, she skipped that step and plunged into the world of BMX with both feet.

There was no slow introduction for the Lisburn woman once her children, Amy and Finn, got involved and she hasn’t let up since. Now one of the leading volunteers at Lisburn BMX Club, McConnell has big plans moving forward in the sport.

“I dived in with no fear whatsoever, the adrenaline encapsulated me. Looking back now it was a bit crazy but it’s worked out well!” she laughs.

To get to the start of her involvement, we have to go back to 2018 when, out on a bike ride with her children, they passed the club — which has experienced a resurgence after being rebuilt over the past few years after years of decline following its 1980s peak — and were offered the opportunity to try it out.

Amy was the first to be hooked. After experiencing the track and the thrill of the sport, by the time the trio returned home, she wanted a BMX bike of her own.

One was ordered, along with a full-face helmet and pads. A week later, another arrived for Finn as the then five-year-old quickly fell in love with the sport as well, after being given his first taster on the track.

“One of the dads had to go around with him and push to get him over the hills, it was the cutest thing,” recalls Sorcha.

“Then we joined the club the following week and it all started from there.”

Initially McConnell’s involvement was limited. She helped out with car parking while Amy and Finn competed in races, and she adopted the role of chauffeur on a Tuesday night in ferrying both children to training but was not yet on the track herself.

That would change. On one particularly cold night, one of the other mums encouraged her to hop on a bike to stay warm and, after one lap of the track, she never looked back.

“The following weekend I went online and bought myself a bike of my own! That was me completely hooked,” says Sorcha.

“No sooner than the next Easter, some of the other girls were saying I should race as well and initially I said ‘no, that wasn’t me’. The next thing I knew I was signing myself up for a national trial in Dublin!”

She proved a dab hand, too, which surprised herself. Having been reluctant to compete at the National Championships initially, the addictive feeling of competing quickly took over and she found herself on a 50-strong Irish squad heading to Zonder in Belgium for the 2019 World Championships.

But just as Lisburn BMX Club were riding the crest of a wave, the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Fortunately, being an outdoor sport, the bikes didn’t have to be hung up full-time, but it did mean the club had to postpone its activities for a brief period.

In many ways, though, lockdown proved to be a blessing in disguise. As other sports struggled to jump through hoops to get restarted, BMX was able to resume rather quickly in comparison, and Lisburn BMX Club has seen the benefits.

“Cycling Ireland had this manifesto for the whole of the ladies week and it was entitled ‘It’s Not A Race’, and what it’s done is it’s attracted all these ladies who have said they’re going for their headspace, for the exercise, because they’ve been stuck in the house all of Covid. It’s got them outside where they feel safe,” explains McConnell.

“Some people have gone off the idea of gym training but this gets people outside, so this has been the perfect time for it.”

The sport also benefitted from seeing British pair Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte win medals at the Beijing Olympics last year, which led to an influx of messages to the club asking if they could get involved, and McConnell used the opportunity to their advantage.

“We had the idea to do an Intro2BMX session over a weekend. But there were people wanting to come every weekend, so we thought we’d turn our Sunday morning training into an Intro2BMX session each week and it’s been really successful.

“We’ve still got people coming each week now who want a go at it, it’s taken off,” she reveals.

But even more than that, there was a gap in the schedule for something specifically for women, an area which McConnell wanted to target.

It was when she looked at the calendar a couple of weeks ago that she had an idea that would lay the foundations for her work moving forward.

“We normally do our Tuesday training for everyone each week, but I clocked onto the idea that it was International Women’s Day, so I went to the guys at the club and said could I do a Tuesday takeover for women and they said of course you can, what can we do to help?” she says.

“It struck me then just how good the club is because everyone’s behind me and they want to do it for the girls too. The ladies who we had down are onto me asking me when are we going to do another one, they really want to come back and do it again.

“The membership’s coming close to 100 and I’d say it’s coming up to half of that are women. We’ve got a few ladies on the committee now who are helping with coaching and they’ve children there, too. There’s a great community aspect to the club.”

Sorcha’s tireless work has earned her a spot in the grassroots shortlist for the Belfast Telegraph Game Changer Awards in association with Electric Ireland, but McConnell isn’t finished. She has big plans for the future.

While Lisburn BMX Club are pushing for new facilities that would add to the community aspect of the club, McConnell has more goals she wants to achieve with the female membership. She’s doing a coaching course specifically focused on coaching women and hopes the number of women getting involved continues to grow.

“I would like to push that females stay when they come. There’s a bit of a drop off when they hit teenage years, so I want to keep them interested in the sport and, if they’re good enough, they can compete at home and abroad. Who knows, we may have an Olympian come from Lisburn some day,” she smiles.

“When I started, there were no girls. I want the girls to have each other socially. If they come for the sport and enjoy it then they forget about being competitive, they just enjoy the social aspect.

“I want to see as many girls involved in BMX as they can and to grow Lisburn BMX Club as much as I can.”