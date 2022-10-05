Loose Women pay tribute to ‘amazing’ Dáithí (5) awaiting heart transplant after meeting at Spirit of NI Awards

Christine Lampard and Gloria Hunniford at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Ulster Bank's Terry Robb with Special Recognition Award winner Dáithí Mac Gabhann, James Nesbitt OBE and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Martin Breen at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa. Photo by Stephen Hamilton.

Christine Lampard with Dáithí Mac Gabhann with dad Máirtín and mum Seph at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards (Colm O'Reilly)

Loose Women presenters have paid tribute to special Northern Ireland boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann after meeting him at the weekend.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s show, panelist Dame Kelly Holmes spoke about winning a Trailblazer of the Year award. The 52-year-old Olympian, who recently announced she is gay, was honoured for leading the way for others.

Gloria Hunniford then told the audience that herself and Christine Lampard attended the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

She referred to the little boy, who is waiting on a heart transplant, describing him as “amazing”. “So, at these award ceremonies you do meet great people,” Ms Hunniford added.

Mrs Lampard added: “Just taking a moment to sit back and listen to other people’s stories and some people have the most incredible stories, and the goodness that they have to give, it’s just a moment to actually reflect sometimes, isn’t it?”

Christine Lampard and Gloria Hunniford at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Dáithí’s parents thanked the pair for their kind words in a tweet saying: “It was great to hear Dáithí get a shout out in this morning’s Loose Women.

“It was great to meet Christine Bleakley and Gloria Hunniford at the weekend for #SpiritOfNI Dáithí is still waiting on a heart transplant and has been on the waiting list for over 4 years.”

Singing us out: Ash, featuring Carol Decker and JIMMY NESBITT for a rendition of Teenage Kicks (Picture: Colm Reilly)

Christine Lampard and Gloria Hunniford at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Image credit should read: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

30th September 2022 Local band Ash pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Rockers Ash perform at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Picture Colm Reilly)

Rockers Ash perform at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Picture Colm Reilly)

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Little Dáithí Mac Gabhann was presented with a Special Recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

His touching story of how he and his family changed organ donation law here because he is in need of a life-saving heart transplant was the final award at Friday night’s gala event at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra.

Ulster Bank's Terry Robb with Special Recognition Award winner Dáithí Mac Gabhann, James Nesbitt OBE and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Martin Breen at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa. Photo by Stephen Hamilton.

Read more Jimmy Nesbitt performs ‘brilliant’ rendition of Teenage Kicks with Ash at Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Dáithí has become the face of organ donation here and had a law named after him, announced by Health Minister Robin Swann last February.

Dáithí’s Law means that people here will automatically become organ donors with an opt out rather than opt in system, which could save hundreds of lives each year.

It’s an issue close to home for Dáithí and his family, who are from west Belfast, as he’s in need of a heart transplant himself having been born with an extremely rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, for which there is no cure.

Politicians here united to support Dáithí and his law, and his family hope their efforts will secure a successful transplant for Dáithí and countless others.

The awards coincided with Organ Donation Week and Dáithí’s catchphrase, which he repeated on stage, is that “organ donation saves lives”.

He said that he wants a new heart so that he can go to WWE — the energetic youngster is a big wrestling fan.

His dad Máirtín said: “I can remember the day that Robbie Butler (UUP MLA) stood up on the floor (of the Stormont Assembly) and said that Dáithí has united every background here and it’s true, and he called him his captain. And to hear that, you know, he’s an innocent child, was amazing.”

Before Dáithí and his family took to the stage to collect their award, James Nesbitt told the audience: “Jim Dornan would have bloody loved this. This is exactly what Jim Dornan would have wanted the night to end with.

“I’m also lucky enough to know Dáithí, Máirtín and Seph.

“These people changed the law. This boy is a wee rocket and his parents are unbelievable.”