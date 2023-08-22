McConnell Chartered Surveyors helping showcase Northern Ireland’s best legal talent

Company is sponsoring the Property Legal Team of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards

McConnell Chartered Surveyors, Belfast’s oldest property consultancy, is delighted to sponsor Property Legal Team of the Year at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, showcasing the best legal talent in Northern Ireland.

Established in newly refurbished offices on Montgomery Street, Belfast in 1854, McConnell Chartered Surveyors recently came under new ownership after being acquired last year by one of Northern Ireland’s most well-known businessmen, Paddy Brennan.

Significant investment has been made as part of the acquisition, including a brand refresh, investing in people, raising the quality of industry standards in particular financial accounting systems, improvements to client services, introducing new service lines and a recent office move.

McConnell Chartered Surveyors

Uniquely positioned as the Northern Ireland Alliance partner of JLL, who employs over 100,000 people and is one of the largest real estate advisors globally, McConnell Chartered Surveyors also plans to advance its footprint further with clients in other markets, in particular the USA, GB, and Republic of Ireland.

McConnell Chartered Surveyors provides a wide-ranging service to its clients, covering all aspects of commercial and residential property. The combined experience of a 32 strong team of property professionals enables them to provide expert advice on a comprehensive spectrum of property related subjects.

Property Awards 2023 logo

Mr Brennan, now McConnell Chartered Surveyors managing director, said: “At McConnell we champion top quality work from our whole team of people and are delighted to celebrate those raising the standard of legal practices within the property industry at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards this year.

“We chose to sponsor this category because it is about showcasing the specialist skills needed to provide clients with quality service, consistency, and best value from a property legal team.

“We want to wish a huge good luck to all of those who have entered, and we look forward to celebrating the best-in-class at the awards in October.”

Find out more about McConnell Chartered Surveyors at: www.mcconnellproperty.com. Entries for the awards are open until September 7 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter.