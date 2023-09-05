McQuillan Companies ‘delighted’ to help showcase NI’s top management agents

McQuillan Companies has been established for more than 125 years in Northern Ireland and is a business guided by family values.

Through our four companies, we offer a range of services, including civil engineering, road surfacing and maintenance, demolition, quarrying, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, outdoor cleaning and drainage services, and analytical chemistry.

We are delighted once again to sponsor the Best Management Agent category at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

Over the years, we have worked closely with many of the finalists through all our companies and we hope to continue developing these relationships and wish them the best of luck.

Earlier this year we launched our first ever sustainability report. This demonstrates how McQuillan Companies puts sustainability at the forefront of all operations. The report details our journey with economic, social and environmental (ESG) sustainability, how far we have come and where we are going.

McQuillan Companies

We have set out clear targets in line with the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 for McQuillan Companies to achieve. We are dedicated to building upon our current sustainable approach through engagement with our employees, stakeholders and communities alike.

With sustainability in mind, McQuillan Environmental is a total waste management company providing both dry waste recycling and hazardous waste management to all sectors, including councils, hospitality, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and construction.

We also provide services to a number of prestigious commercial properties throughout Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, working closely with many of the leading managing agents to ensure their clients’ service requirements are met.

Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023

Our facilities include a hazardous waste management centre with chemist-managed hazardous waste transfer station, a bespoke chemical treatment facility, a recently commissioned soil treatment plant that uses physio-chemical methods to treat contaminated soils from brownfield sites, and a UKAS-accredited analytical laboratory.

To enable our total waste management package, our materials recovery facility and transfer station enables us to provide customers with a sustainable recycling option where mixed waste is sorted and segregated into multiple commodities including cardboard, plastics, paper, metals and refuse derived fuels (RDF). This ensures we are in full control of all waste we collect and guarantees a 100% diversion from landfill for all of our customers.

To complement our waste services, McQuillan Outdoor offers a comprehensive range of outdoor maintenance services including high-pressure cleaning, mechanical sweeping and landscaping. All of our services are available as a one-off visit through to programmed, planned site management or full caretaking and site management.

Recent investment in our drainage fleet has added additional services to our flood-prevention portfolio. This includes CCTV surveys, high-pressure water jetting, pipe and drain testing and pipeline relining and repairs.

McQuillan Outdoor is also a quality mark for winter services, achieving the Met Office Gold Award. We provide a proactive and preventative gritting system to ensure businesses are well prepared for drops in temperature.

We operate a variety of vehicles in our fleet to suit the needs of our broad customer base servicing all of Northern Ireland and beyond. Many sites come with different challenges, including height restrictions, 4x4 access and large surface areas that need large, 18-tonne vehicles.

Our vehicles are equipped with a state-of-the-art GPS tracking system. This ensures we can monitor the progress of your gritting service and guarantee all areas on your site are covered. We currently provide services to a number of prestigious commercial properties throughout Northern Ireland, working closely with many of the leading managing agents to ensure their clients’ service requirements are met.

For any larger maintenance or new projects, John McQuillan Contracts is a leading civil engineering and road-surfacing company and has the in-house expertise and capabilities to deliver a wide range of projects, specialising in road construction and maintenance, surface treatments, car park construction, public realm and environmental improvement, sports pitch construction, and demolition.

​For more information, please visit mcquillancompanies.com. Entries are open until September 7 for the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023. See www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter