Millar McCall Wylie support climate accolade at Belfast Telegraph Property Awards

Millar McCall Wylie is delighted to sponsor the Climate Company of the Year category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

This new category is particularly appropriate given the major focus on energy efficiency within the property sector.

The current cost of living crisis, coupled with fears by energy chiefs in the UK around fuel poverty rising to 40% in the future, has shifted a major focus toward energy efficiency in residential and commercial property sectors.

This ranges from property owners, who fear a spike in costs, to the Government, who seek to increase energy regulation to combat rising costs and our impact on the environment.

This sets to make energy efficiency a major component of buying, selling and letting out property now and in the future.

In Northern Ireland, the regulations have stayed fairly stagnant, other than recent changes to building regulations. However, this is likely to change, as there is currently no minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating for residential and commercial property in Northern Ireland.

The situation is different in England and Wales, where legislation has been introduced to raise the existing minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating for residential property from the current “E” rating to “C” by 2027 and subsequently “B” by 2030.

We can only predict that this will be introduced in NI as well, bringing significant impact on the market and leading to developers, sellers and landlords incurring increased costs moving forward.

“Some of our clients, both residential and commercial have shown a willingness to get ahead of the curve and adopt cutting-edge technology with a view to constructing more energy efficient buildings,” Peter McCall, director at Millar McCall Wylie, said.

Recently, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy noted that lenders are ‘uniquely placed to influence mortgagors at critical trigger points such as, home purchase, renovation or re-mortgage’.

This suggests that the primary driving force behind change is likely to come from the market rather than direct legislation.

Indeed, lenders began offering ‘green mortgage’ products and a cashback incentive to customers purchasing energy efficient homes.

While this has primarily been confined to new build properties, it does give some indication to the direction of travel in the market.

Peter McCall said: “Over time the ‘green finance’ market will likely move one of two ways: either lenders will continue to offer specific products to borrowers who purchase energy efficient homes, or the Government may introduce regulations that will force lenders to increase the energy efficiency of their portfolios as a whole, resulting in a change in the market with borrowers having to source housing that complies with newly introduced lender’s terms.

Either way, this will have a financial impact on the market.”

