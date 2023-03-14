NI firms among the most innovative and resilient, says Wilson Nesbitt

Law firm on its continued support for the Best Large Company category in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank

Wilson Nesbitt is proud to be sponsoring the Best Large Company category for the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 for the fifth year running.

The past year has been tough for everyone, but it's clear to see Northern Ireland businesses are among the most innovative and resilient, displaying an innate ability to evolve and adapt, even in one of the most difficult economic climates.

The cost of doing business whether as a service provider, manufacturing or logistics business, has never been higher; from the cost of electricity to supply chain pressures, recruitment and supporting staff through a significant rise in the cost of living.

These pressures are being felt by businesses across the UK. However Northern Ireland’s continued political stalemate has prevented the elected representatives from delivering support, and working with businesses to overcome these escalating costs to promote growth in NI.

Business groups and leaders have however been very active in coming together to support and enhance the Northern Ireland plc.

Together they have continued to showcase Northern Ireland as being a great place to invest, which has led to further investment and job creation. This should be celebrated by all.

Max Nesbitt, partner leading Wilson Nesbitt’s corporate team, said: “What has also been great to see this year, amongst many other things, is the continued rise of Artemis Technologies as a global leader in green maritime innovation and Harland & Wolff which has brought shipbuilding back to Belfast.

"Both companies are positioned to promote Belfast as a leader in the maritime industry as well as delivering high paying, high skilled jobs and apprenticeships.

“The economic outlook for Northern Ireland over the next year is tough with inflation predicted to fall but still remain high, and unemployment set to rise, albeit from a position of relative strength, both of which will continue to put a squeeze on households and businesses.”

Wilson Nesbitt advises on the full range of corporate matters including acquisitions and merges, private equity, restructuring and corporate governance. Our corporate team is supported by specialists in real estate, banking and finance and employment.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Entering the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 is a fantastic way to showcase your business success and how your business is making a difference.”

In sponsoring these awards, we as a firm would like to acknowledge the local businesses rising up to these challenges; showing leadership, strength, tenacity and those who are actively looking for opportunities to grow and expand, against the odds.

This year, there are a range of new categories to choose from and companies are invited to submit their Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 entries before the closing date of Wednesday March 22.

“We wish all local businesses the very best with their entries and we look forward to celebrating your successes with you at the awards,” Mr Nesbitt added.

