NI miracle man wins race for life and hopes to inspire others with brave cancer journey

Aidan at the Cleveland Clinic in London where he had the operation

Caroline McComb from sponsor McCombs Coach Travel with Spirit of Sport winner Aidan O’Neill from Run Anon, Bethany Firth OBE and Ryan Burnett, and presenters Ruth Gorman and Mark Mallett at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards

He’s the miracle man who has defied all the odds when he was faced with the news no one wants to hear — that he had terminal cancer.

But Aidan O’Neill, last year’s Spirit of Sport winner at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in association with Ulster Bank for his achievement of setting up a running club, was not found wanting when he faced the race of his life.

The Belfast man, who now lives in Crumlin, refused to accept his diagnosis, and with help of his club, friends, family and wider community, met his challenge head on.

He was told he had an inoperable tumour and to get his affairs in order with the prospect he would be given palliative care.

But, as of last week, he was told it looks like there is no longer any sign of cancer in his body.

That’s because he undertook ground-breaking treatment, crowdfunded by thousands of well-wishers, which will give hope to countless others staring in the face the same life-changing news he received and overcame.

Aidan, who is hoping to get home on Wednesday after an operation last week, told Sunday Life about the incredible journey he has been on since getting his shattering diagnosis in January 2022, with him now looking at a brighter future.

He said: “I am just one very, very lucky wee man. To everybody that has helped me, I’m just so grateful. I’m so, so lucky.

Aidan after getting the news he is cancer free

“They put the hand on my shoulder when I was diagnosed and said: ‘Listen Aidan, sorry, just you go home and get your affairs in order’. They gave me up to two years.

“I just fell apart for two or three weeks after that, and then I just picked myself up and said: ‘Just throw everything at me’.

“So, I went through 12 batches of chemo, I was sick every day of it, and then everybody pulled together and got me over for the SABR [radiotherapy] treatment with James Good of Genesis Care in Oxford.

“It was painless getting it, but the next day, with the pains in my back, I could hardly move. I couldn’t even lie on a bed, I was that sore.

“Then (the surgeon) Charles Imber wanted a PET scan and he said there was no active cancer in my body, but he did say to me: ‘I’ve seen it before, it comes back, we need to get that out’.

“He was able to remove the tissue where the cancer had been along with my spleen and two-thirds of my pancreas, and he was delighted with the operation. See for five days after, I wish I could have rolled up and just died, the pain I was in was horrendous.

“But I can’t believe, between family and friends — and I was even getting cards and messages from strangers — all the support I received. I am just one lucky person.

“Fingers crossed I get myself pulled together and my wee goal now is to get running again and get training again.”

A lifelong runner, the 57-year-old former butcher and binman put his skills and experience to good use by becoming a founder member of Run Anon in Crumlin, Co Antrim, in 2015.

He has been running since he was 18, completing countless half-marathons and marathons and even a gruelling 100-mile endurance run over 24 hours.

But in January 2022 the dad-of-three was told he had pancreatic cancer, and when he was picking up his Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland award last September he was still undergoing chemotherapy to shrink a tumour in the hope it would detach from an artery so surgeons could operate.

Even before his operation in recent weeks he was running in a 10km race in Antrim in January before a half-marathon in Portadown on March 12, followed by a 10km on St Patrick’s Day ahead of surgery on March 23.

Fellow Run Anon founder member Shauna Gibson and club coach Patricia Donnell nominated Aidan for his award last year, and Shauna told of her joy that Aidan has made a miracle recovery, and how it can inspire others facing the same sort of illness.

Aidan O’Neill celebrates his Spirit of Sport award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

She said: “He had 12 rounds of chemo and after that we went for private treatment called SABR.

“He also then went to Care Oncology London and he did their private protocol, which metabolically makes your body inhospitable to cancer, no matter what cancer you have. You can use off-label medication to do that under the care of that clinic.

“Aidan had been told it was inoperable and that it was palliative and to get his affairs in order. We sought private treatment, second opinions, elsewhere, and that’s where we found his answers.

“So, I suppose the message is that he never gave up hope, and with the help of his friends he explored every single possible avenue of getting this into remission.

“Once we established what we were going to do we had two GoFundMe [online fundraising] campaigns. Both raised over £30,000 — so over £60,000 was raised for his treatment, one for the Oxford SABR treatment and the other one was for his operation.

“People in Northern Ireland are absolutely amazing, and even the doctors in England were blown away by the fact we could raise the money.

“Aidan never drank or smoked in his life, and he ran the Dublin marathon last October and he ran a half-marathon before his operation.

“As it stands, he had two-thirds of his pancreas removed and his spleen was removed. The cancer was dead in his body whenever the surgeon opened him up, so they removed all the cells where the tumour had been and they cleared it all out.

“He’s not officially in remission. We have to wait until you get a scan one month after the operation, but he had a CT scan last Sunday and it was all-clear and we continue to hope that we will keep his body inhospitable to cancer.

“He never gave up hope, he was always focused on getting through it. We now just want to keep his body as inhospitable to cancer as possible, we are well aware of the severity of pancreatic cancer — to have come this far is a miracle.”

