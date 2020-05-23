Nominate your heroes of the Covid-19 health crisis

Help us celebrate the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic showing the true Spirit of Northern Ireland during lockdown.

Sunday Life has teamed up with Ulster Bank to recognise and reward NHS workers, care workers, delivery drivers, retail staff, police officers, council bin collectors, postal workers, food bank volunteers and neighbours and members of your local community who go the extra mile to help others.

We want to hear about any unsung heroes who, for example, have helped care for people’s health or who have helped ensure that vital supplies are delivered to shops.

Each week for the next six weeks we will be presenting your Covid-19 heroes with special certificates and £150 shopping vouchers.

We want to know who is best representing the Spirit of Antrim, Spirit of Armagh, Spirit of Down, Spirit of Derry/Londonderry, Spirit of Tyrone, Spirit of Fermanagh and the Spirit of Belfast by going above and beyond during the pandemic.

All you have to do to nominate your hero from every walk of life and every corner of the province is send a message with details of what they have done to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk.

Carl Frampton

A panel including representatives from Sunday Life, Ulster Bank, champion boxer Carl Frampton and Q Radio presenter Jordan Humphries will choose the winners.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, welcomed the awards.

“The nominees for the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards demonstrate each year that Northern Ireland is never short of inspirational people to recognise and celebrate,” he said.

“This is even more the case now than ever before. That’s why we were so keen to partner with Sunday Life for this year’s special awards. They are a way to say thank you to people across Northern Ireland who are playing such an important role in contributing to the fightback against Covid-19.

“Our purpose is to help people, families and businesses to thrive, so we know the extent to which people here have been stepping up to support their local communities.

“We look forward to seeing this inspirational effort reflected in the nominations and rewarding those who continue to make a difference here.”

At this time of year Sunday Life usually holds the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards for unsung heroes, but with the televised event postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, this new initiative is our way of paying tribute to the people going above and beyond the call of duty for others.

All nominations will be automatically entered into the next Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Sunday Life editor Martin Breen said he was delighted to be giving something back to Northern Ireland’s unsung heroes.

“There are so many Covid-19 heroes right across Northern Ireland who are doing so much to help others, from frontline workers in our hospitals to those people in your street who have helped deliver your medication or groceries,” he added.

“None of them have done this for recognition but, just as we all clap for NHS staff on a Thursday night, we want to recognise their efforts and show them how much they are appreciated. Help us to say thank you on behalf of you all.”

Nominate your hero now by emailing spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk