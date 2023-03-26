Nurse honoured by Spirit of NI: ‘Award made me feel like all that hard effort amid pandemic worth it’

Nurse on frontline during Covid crisis still ‘buzzing’ after last year’s win

Humble Spirit of Northern Ireland winner Sarah Jayne Barr said that she received her honour last year on behalf of her team at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The Nursing Sister was nominated by her colleague Maureen McGrath because of her work on the frontline during the Covid pandemic, the biggest medical crisis of the modern era.

She was only months into her new job when the outbreak struck and rose to the occasion to marshal their dedicated coronavirus ward at a time when the NHS was under immense pressure.

It saw Sarah Jayne handed the Spirit of Health award, sponsored by Balmoral Health Care, at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank.

She said: “It made you feel like all that hard effort and work was worth it and it really helped lift the team as well which was really good, because it was really for all of them as well — getting that award was really everybody’s.”

Sarah Jayne Barr at work in hospital

Sarah Jayne is still buzzing six months on after “an amazing time” attending our gala ceremony with Maureen, who nominated her, and her husband.

She added: “I will 100 per cent endorse the awards and encourage people to get nominating this year as they were great. It was a heart-warming night.”

Sarah Jayne had been working for six months in Medical Ward 1 at the Causeway Hospital where she was “really just finding my feet” before her move to manage Medical Ward 2 — and then just months later the pandemic struck.

The mum-of-three also had to balance the demands of family life, including the fact that her husband had to shield at the time.

She explained: “My husband has Crohn’s so he’s immuno-comprised so he was shielding for that, and then I have three kids who were all off. His shielding meant though at least he could do the childcare. So it was really scary but the team really helped.”

The Spirit of Health award recognises a medical professional who has gone the extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients and the category is once again supported by sponsors Balmoral Health Care this year.

Maureen McGrath, Sarah-Jayne Barr and husband Ryan at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Managing Director Kieran McCormick said: “For the past 23 years, we have been building on our excellent reputation for recruiting only the highest calibre of registered nurses, paramedics, senior care assistants and healthcare assistants.

“High nursing standards and values, along with a committed focus to patient safety and person-centred care is at the heart of Balmoral Healthcare.

“We are extremely proud to sponsor the Spirit of Health Award and feel that it is important to recognise the unwavering dedication of our healthcare professionals as they go above and beyond to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their patients.”

Nominations for the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards have been coming in from around the country with the help of our partners Ulster Bank and Q Radio.

The roadshow features the Q Radio roadster and an Ulster Bank nomination booth which encourages members of the public to scan a QR code and input details of the person they’d like to nominate. The Q Crew are also on hand at the roadshows with goodies and spot prizes.

It will be at Crescent Link in Derry and Coleraine town centre on April 1. The deadline for nominations is April 30.