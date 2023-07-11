Oustanding Contribution Award: Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody lauded for charity initiative at Sunday Life event

But humble hero dedicates honour to unsung heroes

Gary wins the Outstanding Contribution Award, presented by Terry Robb of Ulster Banb, Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch and Ciaran Hinds (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

He’s one of the best-known global music stars that this country has ever produced, but it wasn’t for his brilliant songwriting ability that Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody was lauded at this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Instead, it was his altruistic efforts through his charity initiative, The Lightbody Foundation, that saw him honoured with an Outstanding Contribution accolade at our special ceremony.

He set up the organisation four years ago , and already it has donated more than £1m to charitable causes, including food banks, musicians struggling during the pandemic, mental health initiatives, counselling and suicide awareness groups, Down’s syndrome and deaf support groups, cancer care organisations, and charities helping the people of Ukraine, as well as groups helping vulnerable women and children at home.

Tony Christie, James Martin, Ciaran Hinds, Gary and Sunday Life editor Martin Breen (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

He marked his 46th birthday on June 15 last year by announcing £70,000 of donations — £10,000 each to five food banks and another £10,000 each for two charities, Charis Cancer Care Fund and React.

Gary said: “Thank you to all these awesome charities for doing such incredible work. It’s an honour to be associated with you all. Peace and love.”

One of the beneficiaries was Foodstock in west Belfast, whose founder, Paul Doherty, was a Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland award winner last year.

Paul said at the time: “When I found out, I was close to tears as we were really under pressure.

“This news gave our whole team a massive lift as we know now that we can help so many more individuals and families.

“I want to thank Gary for seeing what people are going through in our communities and acting upon it. He is a hero, and the work his foundation continues to do is incredible.”

Gary launched The Lightbody Foundation in 2019, in partnership with the Community Foundation, to give charities a helping hand.

In a mission statement on its website, he said: “I called it the Lightbody Foundation because it is a family organisation.

“The foundation is made up of my sister, Sarah; one of my best friends, Davy Matchett, who I’ve known since I was 13 years old; Candice Cathers, who has worked tirelessly with Davy and myself at Third Bar for many years; and John D’Arcy, one of the founder members and guiding lights of the Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast. [These are] People who are either my actual family or my adopted family.

“The other reason I named it the Lightbody Foundation is because when I was young I hated my name. People always laughed at it. It made me embarrassed.

“Now I love it. I’m proud of it. It’s strange and wonderful and it was passed down to me by my dear dad. I’m proud to use it for something I have put my heart into.

“We will be making donations to five or six charities twice a year. At this time, they will all be charities in Northern Ireland.

“In time I hope we can widen our net to the whole of Ireland and the UK, but because of Brexit and no government in Northern Ireland for two years, charities, especially smaller ones, are being marginalised and underfunded. We want to try and help some of those charities that struggle in these tough times.

“We have partnered with the Community Foundation For Northern Ireland. They have been a massive help in connecting us with charities across the country. Thank you to them for their help and support.

“There is no remit. We’ll give to causes across the board. Mental health, education, music, dementia, sport, cancer, disease research and many other things... I don’t want to narrow our focus.

“The focus is Northern Ireland, country-wide, across communities and divides. As a great man once said, ‘There is no them, there’s only us’.

“The money will come from me. We will not be asking for public donations ever (the people of Northern Ireland give a lot to charity already), but we will at some point in the future be asking businesses that have done well to match our donations.”

Among the causes benefiting from the first donations were the Alzheimer’s Society, the SOS Bus, Youthlife and the Drake Music Project.

Pamela Ballantine congratulating Gary (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Sunday Life)

This year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards were hosted by UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay, who asked Gary how it felt to be receiving his Outstanding Contribution trophy, which was presented to him by actor Ciaran Hinds, Terry Robb of Ulster Bank and Peter Vandermeersch, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland.

He replied: “It’s more terrifying than I expected it to be. I wasn’t expecting this.

“Thank you very much for giving it to me, but I don’t feel like I deserve it. These awards are for unsung heroes. I feel like the living embodiment of what it is to be ‘sung’.

“So, I would like to say a massive, massive thank you to everybody who has won an award tonight, who was nominated tonight.

“For everything that they’re doing in Northern Ireland, give them a round of applause.”

Gary said the award was not for him but for the foundation, and paid tribute to those who help run it, before sharing an amusing story from the night.

He explained: “This is what it is to be at home, to keep humble. Northern Ireland keeps you humble.

“I was standing talking to Ricky Warwick, and somebody said, ‘Excuse me’. I turned round and it was Debbie McGee, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s amazing, I would love to talk to Debbie McGee’.

“She went, ‘You’re in my way’, and she went to talk to Tony Christie. We keep our feet on the ground here, so thank you, Debbie McGee.”