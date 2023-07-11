Overcoming Adversity Award: No challenge too big for inspirational pastry chef Cora

Disability couldn’t stop young woman becoming key member of Lough Erne Resort kitchen team

The beaming smile of Cora Bogue said it all — this is a young woman who refuses to let anything stand in her way.

It was that determination to make the most of life that saw the 23-year-old win our Overcoming Adversity Award.

Our judges were blown away by the incredible work of the Co Fermanagh woman, who celebrated her birthday last week.

She was nominated by her proud mum, Caroline, who told us: “From an early age, Cora had very delayed speech. She met the criteria to enrol in a special language unit at school.

“She was later identified as having special needs with a severe learning disability. She qualified for a full-time classroom assistant.

“Blood tests identified Cora as having a genetic disorder.

“She was born with an extra chromosome (chromosome 15), and this is why she is the way she is. It is unique to her.”

Despite these challenges, Cora excelled at Willowbridge Special School, where she became head girl.

She also won pupil of the year twice and picked up a sports personality award.

After leaving education, she achieved even more success, establishing herself as a key member of the pastry team at the prestigious Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen.

Cora said: “I’m here four years and do a five-day week. I started off not in the kitchen, but then they brought me in there.

“I love doing afternoon teas and putting sandwiches on stands. I love making scones too.

“Everyone is really good to me. They’re a really good team to work with. They give me pictures so I know what to do.

“Many of my friends don’t have work, so it’s really good working five days.

“It feels amazing to be given this award, and I’m so honoured to be going to [the ceremony] and having such a good night.”

Executive chef Stephen Holland, who has worked at the resort for 13 years, watched with pride as Cora grew to become a valued member of the team.

He said: “It’s extremely gratifying and so inspirational to see Cora.

“From one day a week when she started with us as a very shy and low-in-confidence young girl, [she is now] very confident.

“It’s just amazing just to see her development and growth as a person. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it.

“She’s amazing. She’s a vital member of the team, very much so.

“Cora looks after afternoon teas for us and, I have to say, the focus and the determination for the quality aspect of her food is top class.

“She makes her scones, which are perfect, likewise with her shortbreads, which she has trained on over the years. It’s absolutely amazing what she does.

“She looks after all of our plating for afternoon teas, so no job is too small for Cora.

“It’s amazing to see that growth and development with her, and long may it continue. We’re very happy to have Cora on our team.”

Stephen said the team adapted its working practices with Cora’s learning difficulties in mind, putting visual aids in place to give her a helping hand.

He added: “She’s taken everything very much in her stride, and it’s all down to good communication. It’s about taking the photographs and taking time with her.

“Obviously, Cora understands that as well. It’s been a really good learning process for both of us in our working relationship.

“We ultimately just wanted the best for Cora. That’s what we really want: the ultimate best for her and to make sure she’s having good craic in the kitchen as well.

“It’s always important that we have good craic in the kitchen.

“I think it’s beautiful that the Lough Erne Resort has taken on Cora and shown her a pathway in her career and with life. I really hope that other establishments take this opportunity and really work with people.

“Just to give them that opportunity in life is an amazing thing to do, and I feel like there are more opportunities out there for a lot of people.

“Just like her family, we are equally proud of her and we’re so delighted by her winning this award. What an amazing opportunity and achievement, and it’s right she was awarded with it.”

Cora was presented with her Overcoming Adversity Award, sponsored by Coca Cola, by TV actor and former I’m A Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins and country singer Cliona Hagan at our gala ceremony at the Culloden Estate and Spa last week.

Mum Caroline said: “We felt extremely apprehensive about Cora going to such a huge hotel with a large staff. We felt she would feel overwhelmed and completely vulnerable.

“But [former] executive head chef Noel McMeel took Cora under his wing. Cora became a member of the pastry chef team. She was now working with other people.

“Her confidence grew and continues to grow daily. She has learned so many new skills, and her workmates have put measures in place that allow Cora to work independently.

“Now she has a full-time contract and is a most valued member of the pastry kitchen team.

“She has been nominated for employee of the month on two occasions out of a staff of 267.

“As a family, we are extremely proud of what Cora has achieved in her short life. She is a truly inspirational young person.”