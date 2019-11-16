Pet Expo: Animal magic as event comes to Belfast this weekend
The first ever Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo is finally upon us, as all creatures from guinea pigs to giant Indian scorpions descend on the Titanic Exhibition Centre this weekend.
In what is Northern Ireland's first dedicated pet event of its size, it promises to be the purr-fect day out for animal lovers and families alike.
The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo, supported by We Are Vertigo, will have more than 100 exhibitors and family-friendly entertainment today and tomorrow.
The event will let visitors see a vast variety of pets, pet products, live demonstrations, have-a-go activities and organisations that cater to pets.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the expo, which offers something for everyone, whether they are into domestic pets, exotic reptiles or birds of prey.
If you haven't got your ticket there is no need to panic as tickets will be available at the door.
As well as numerous breeds of cats and dogs for those devoted to our furry friends, people can expect to see the more exotic, or creepy (depending on your viewpoint), green anaconda, boa constrictor, Arizona hairy scorpion, Mexican fire-leg tarantula, African fat-tailed gecko and southern white-face owl, to name but a few.
For cat lovers, today plays host to the Ulster Siamese and All Breeds Cat Show - the largest in Ireland - while for those that love dogs, the Pet Expo will have its very own dog rescue village. There will also be over 30 dog breed clubs in attendance.
From 11am today in the main arena visitors can enjoy obedience and agility demos hosted by Glencraig Dog Training, before a breed parade at 2pm and a fun dog show at 2.30pm. Meanwhile in the cat hall, a cat show will take place from 11am to 6pm.
For those of you who want to find out more about the challenges of owning a pet, such as grooming and veterinary queries, get yourself to the seminar hall between 11am and 5pm for a wide array of training demos and talks.
Tomorrow's line-up is equally jam-packed, with more canine events in the main hall, an obedience and agility demo in the agility arena and more useful seminars taking place.
Throughout the weekend there will be daily displays of small and large farm animals and reptiles, while one of the highlights of the event will be dog shows, which will see the best puppies etc presented with their rosettes.
Shows and timings for all events are subject to change due to the nature of working with animals.
Tickets for adults cost £10, children aged under 12 cost £5, while children under two-years-old and dogs go free.
Concession tickets are £8 and family tickets (two adults and two children) are £25. The first 1,000 people through the doors each day will get a free ticket to We Are Vertigo's Inflata Park Open Bounce, so make sure you get down to the Pet Expo early.
Here's more information on the Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo