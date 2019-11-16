Pet Expo: Animal magic as event comes to Belfast this weekend

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Saturday 16 November 2019 Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo Saturday 16 November 2019 and Sunday 17 November 2019. Craig Swenarton and the Western Hognose snake along with Emily (3) and Kelly Clyde

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Saturday 16 November 2019 Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo Saturday 16 November 2019 and Sunday 17 November 2019. Fitzy Foo and Claire Cullen from Newtownards. Claire says After the sudden death of both my parents (within 9 months) due to massive Heart attacks. I decided I would not become BITTER but BETTER! So out of a better place of renewed hope and some courage, I've written a series of picture books inspired from the adventures of my little Shih Tzu, Fitzy-Foo. Which my husband brought into our family on the eve of my fathers funeral. She is my little hero dog with a BIG heart! The feel good stories will inspire both children and adults alike. First edition LOVE NEVER FAILS inspired by the perfect real life wee heart she has on her right side! Love always Claire and Fitzy Foo xx

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson © Saturday 16 November 2019 Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo Saturday 16 November 2019 and Sunday 17 November 2019. Indy saying hello to everyone.

Martin Bailey with Guapo as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Pixie, Kairo, Drogo and Yasmine with owners Suzie, Majela and Nadine as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Drogo as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Zuse as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Leo Houston with Uisce as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mist as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Jamie as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Bentley as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Paulo Ross as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Paulo Ross as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Gareth and Lorna Murphy as The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mo and Beetlejuice as the Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo takes place at the Titanic Exhibition centre in Belfast on November 16th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The first ever Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo is finally upon us, as all creatures from guinea pigs to giant Indian scorpions descend on the Titanic Exhibition Centre this weekend.

In what is Northern Ireland's first dedicated pet event of its size, it promises to be the purr-fect day out for animal lovers and families alike.

The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo, supported by We Are Vertigo, will have more than 100 exhibitors and family-friendly entertainment today and tomorrow.

The event will let visitors see a vast variety of pets, pet products, live demonstrations, have-a-go activities and organisations that cater to pets.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the expo, which offers something for everyone, whether they are into domestic pets, exotic reptiles or birds of prey.

If you haven't got your ticket there is no need to panic as tickets will be available at the door.

As well as numerous breeds of cats and dogs for those devoted to our furry friends, people can expect to see the more exotic, or creepy (depending on your viewpoint), green anaconda, boa constrictor, Arizona hairy scorpion, Mexican fire-leg tarantula, African fat-tailed gecko and southern white-face owl, to name but a few.

For cat lovers, today plays host to the Ulster Siamese and All Breeds Cat Show - the largest in Ireland - while for those that love dogs, the Pet Expo will have its very own dog rescue village. There will also be over 30 dog breed clubs in attendance.

From 11am today in the main arena visitors can enjoy obedience and agility demos hosted by Glencraig Dog Training, before a breed parade at 2pm and a fun dog show at 2.30pm. Meanwhile in the cat hall, a cat show will take place from 11am to 6pm.

For those of you who want to find out more about the challenges of owning a pet, such as grooming and veterinary queries, get yourself to the seminar hall between 11am and 5pm for a wide array of training demos and talks.

Tomorrow's line-up is equally jam-packed, with more canine events in the main hall, an obedience and agility demo in the agility arena and more useful seminars taking place.

Throughout the weekend there will be daily displays of small and large farm animals and reptiles, while one of the highlights of the event will be dog shows, which will see the best puppies etc presented with their rosettes.

Shows and timings for all events are subject to change due to the nature of working with animals.

Tickets for adults cost £10, children aged under 12 cost £5, while children under two-years-old and dogs go free.

Concession tickets are £8 and family tickets (two adults and two children) are £25. The first 1,000 people through the doors each day will get a free ticket to We Are Vertigo's Inflata Park Open Bounce, so make sure you get down to the Pet Expo early.

