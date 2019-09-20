Pets take centre stage at Belfast Telegraph's expo in Titanic centre

A new event for pet lovers will take place later this year.

The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo, supported by We Are Vertigo, is Northern Ireland's first dedicated pet event of its size. It takes place in the Titanic Exhibition Centre on November 16 and 17.

With over 100 exhibitors and family-friendly entertainment planned across the weekend, the event will let visitors see a vast variety of pets, pet products, live demonstrations, have-a-go activities, and organisations that cater to pets.

From domestic pets to exotic reptiles and birds of prey, there will be something for everyone.

For cat lovers, Saturday plays host to the Ulster Siamese and All Breeds Cat show, the largest in Ireland. For those that love dogs, the Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo will have its very own Dog Rescue Village. There will also be over 30 dog breed clubs in attendance.

Glen Stewart of We Are Vertigo said: "The whole ethos behind We Are Vertigo is good, wholesome family fun with a hint of adventure.

"We saw immediate synergies with the Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo, which is set to exhibit everything from household breeds to other more exotic species - a perfect animal adventure for families.

"We're also passionate supporters of anything that draws the crowds to Belfast's Titanic Quarter and further enhances the area as a destination for locals and visitors alike, so we jumped at the chance to sponsor this two-day event."

The first 1,000 people through the doors each day get a free ticket to We Are Vertigo's Inflata Park Open Bounce.

The new Inflatable Park opens at its Titanic Park site in just over a month.

The free tickets, which cannot be used towards birthday parties or combo activities, are valid until Sunday, November 24.

The Belfast Telegraph Pet Expo is brought to Belfast in conjunction with the team behind Ireland's Pet Expo in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

For tickets, click here. Tickets are non-transferable between dates and are non-refundable, except in the instance of the event being cancelled. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the door. Trade enquiries can be directed to: events@belfasttelegraph.co.uk or click here.