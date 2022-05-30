Pharma giant Almac Group take home the Overall Company of the Year award

Almac Group was named Overall Company of the Year on the night, after it was named winner in the Large Company of the Year category.

Niall Harkin, Almac executive director, spoke after the company’s triumph in the biggest category of the night was announced. “We’re absolutely delighted. We didn’t expect to win two awards so we are bowled over.

"This is a tribute to all the team at Almac and all their hard work during what has been a challenging couple of years.

“We’ve had many challenges, working through Covid, supporting our pharma customers globally, and our people have really stepped up to that.

"That’s a tribute to all our people across all our divisions in terms of how we’ve supported our customers during some very challenging times.”

Read more Honour of Lifetime Achievement Award goes to worthy tech pioneer Patrick McAliskey

Almac employs over 6,500 staff in 18 locations across the globe, over 3,400 of whom are in NI, including at its Craigavon headquarters.

Margaret Canning, Business Editor, Belfast Telegraph and Mark Crimmins, Head of NI, Ulster Bank present the Overall Business of the Year Award to Niall Harkin and colleagues from Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Margaret Canning and Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank present the Overall Business of the Year Award to Niall Harkin from Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 15. Best Large Company of the Year Max Nesbitt, Partner from Wilson Nesbitt presents the Best Large Company of the Year Award to Niall Harkin from the Almac Group at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 14. Best Medium Sized Business Claire Rutherfrom from Down Royal Racecourse presents the Best Medium Sized Business Award to Terry Moore from Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th May 2022 13.Ê Best Established Small Business Clair Gheel from eir evo presents the Best Established Small Business Award to David Ribeiro, Alison Gillan, Elisha Cain, Phillip Weir and Ciaran Meganaghan from ProAxsis Limited at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Its mission is to advance human health through partnerships with the largest biotech and pharmaceutical clients around the world. It develops, manufactures, tests and distributes essential medicines to vulnerable people.

At present the firm is involved in over 300 life-saving drugs including the areas of oncology, immunology, and neurology. It is also active in over 200 separate research projects for Covid-19.

Growth and expansion has continued across the company despite the challenging backdrop over the past few years.

Just recently the business announced plans to create 1,800 new jobs across 18 global sites, increasing its global workforce to 8,000. 1,000 of these positions will be based here.

On an economic scale, the company, according to a recent PwC impact report, has contributed £297m to the local economy in 2021 alone — an increase of 95% since 2016.

And over the past year it has invested heavily, including a spend of £36.5m in R&D.

Almac was founded by the late Sir Allen McClay over 50 years ago, and is wholly owned by The McClay Foundation.

Connor Diamond, Michelle McCaughran, Jackie O'Neill and Gavin Byers pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Karen McGarvey and Emma Deighan pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Eoin Maguire and Shauna Gallagher pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Quinten Scallon and Gillian Kelly pictured at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 in the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.