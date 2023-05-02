Pitch perfect performance for young engineer

Pitch winner Emma Stephenson at The Belfast Telegraph business awards at the Crown Plaza in Belfast — © Kevin Scott

A 22-year-old engineer and her colleagues have secured a £4,000 investment from Ulster Bank after triumphing in a live pitching competition at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

Emma Stevenson, Lauren Fegan, Kathryn Morrison, Caitlin Mone and Zara Wilson of Feminatech have developed M-Power, a device to help women track menopause symptoms.

And the project captured the imagination and support of 600 businesspeople attending the awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Northern Ireland journalist Mark Simpson last week at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Belfast.

Pre-recorded video presentations were screened, followed by one-minute live pitches by four finalists in the competition. Members of the audience then selected their preference for winner using a phone app.

Supported by Ulster Bank’s Entrepreneur Accelerator programme, the competition has become a popular feature of the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.