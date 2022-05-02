Presenting the high-achieving NI companies hoping for Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 success
Ahead of the gala on May 26, here are the organisations and individuals who have been shortlisted by our judges in 15 sponsored categories
Excellence in Marketing
Sponsor: NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Shortlisted:
Coca-Cola HBC Staffline Ireland Andor Technology MKB Law
Excellence in Exporting
Sponsor:
Belfast Harbour
Shortlisted:
Hinch Distillery AES Global Ltd EDGE Innovate M&M Contractors (Europe) Ltd
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership
Sponsor: Ulster University Business School
Shortlisted:
Dowds Electrical (Holdings) Limited Henry Brothers Limited CavanaghKelly
Excellence in Innovation
Sponsor: OSG Cloud
Shortlisted:
Salt Communications Cleaver Fulton Rankin The Crosslé Car Company Limited Henderson Technology GCD Technologies
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media
Sponsor: Sparq
Shortlisted:
Mitso Centra, Musgrave NI Sign Source Belfast Zoo
Young Business Person of the Year
Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast
Shortlisted:
Jonathan Sinclair, HighRoads NI Ltd Jayne Hamilton, Studyseed CIC Laura Haldane, SciLeads Katie Matthews, The Mind Tribe UK Sarah Gallagher, La Bella Vita Ellen Yates, Taylor Yates Ryan Crown, Crown Creative
Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year
Sponsor: Retail NI
Shortlisted:
Lynch’s Eurospar Skeoge Jacqueline Rooney Art & Home Stacy’s Closet Grattan’s Family Greengrocers & Fine Food Store Jack Murphy Jewellers Joob Joobs Retail Ltd
Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing
Sponsor: Kingsbridge Membership Club
Shortlisted:
Alchemy Foods Connected AES Global Ltd NI Water Liberty IT Expleo Group Legal Island Musgrave NI
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
Sponsor: Almac
Shortlisted:
VANRATH Version 1 Musgrave NI Aflac Northern Ireland
Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Shortlisted:
Dartan Hall Holdings Ltd Foods Connected Henry Brothers Limited Camden Group Shoosmiths LLP
Food/Drink Company of the Year
Sponsor: Asda
Shortlisted:
John Mackle (Moy) Limited Hinch Distillery Nugelato
Best Established Small Business
Sponsor: eir evo
Shortlisted:
Nugelato HireIQ The Natural Beauty Pot ProAxsis Limited SciLeads
Best Large Company of the Year
Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt
Shortlisted:
Liberty IT Almac Group Tobermore Kane Group
Best Start-up or Emerging Business
Sponsor: VenYou
Shortlisted:
Olivia’s Haven Bennett Freehill Neat RARE Grazing NI Pet Domain
Best Medium-Sized Business
Sponsor: Down Royal
Shortlisted:
M Clarke & Sons Contracts Ltd Vyta VANRATH Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited G&L Scientific Barclay Communications
