Presenting the high-achieving NI companies hoping for Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 success

Belfast Telegraph Business Awards judging panel: (from left) Roger Pollen of FSB; John Hood of Invest NI; Ian McConnell of PwC; Clare Guinness of Innovation City Belfast; Kirsty McManus of the IoD; panel chair Professor Mark Durkin of Ulster University Business School; Claire McKee of Clarendon Executive; Mark Crimmins of Ulster Bank; Margaret Canning of the Belfast Telegraph; John Ferris of Ulster Bank; Neil Logan of Wilson Nesbitt; Dr Paul Joseph-Richard of Ulster University Business School; Dr David Paulson of Queen's University Belfast

Staff Reporter

Ahead of the gala on May 26, here are the organisations and individuals who have been shortlisted by our judges in 15 sponsored categories

Excellence in Marketing

Sponsor: NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Shortlisted:

Coca-Cola HBC Staffline Ireland Andor Technology MKB Law

Excellence in Exporting

Sponsor:

Belfast Harbour

Shortlisted:

Hinch Distillery AES Global Ltd EDGE Innovate M&M Contractors (Europe) Ltd

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership

Sponsor: Ulster University Business School

Shortlisted:

Dowds Electrical (Holdings) Limited Henry Brothers Limited CavanaghKelly

Excellence in Innovation

Sponsor: OSG Cloud

Shortlisted:

Salt Communications Cleaver Fulton Rankin The Crosslé Car Company Limited Henderson Technology GCD Technologies

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media

Sponsor: Sparq

Shortlisted:

Mitso Centra, Musgrave NI Sign Source Belfast Zoo

Young Business Person of the Year

Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast

Shortlisted:

Jonathan Sinclair, HighRoads NI Ltd Jayne Hamilton, Studyseed CIC Laura Haldane, SciLeads Katie Matthews, The Mind Tribe UK Sarah Gallagher, La Bella Vita Ellen Yates, Taylor Yates Ryan Crown, Crown Creative

Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year

Sponsor: Retail NI

Shortlisted:

Lynch’s Eurospar Skeoge Jacqueline Rooney Art & Home Stacy’s Closet Grattan’s Family Greengrocers & Fine Food Store Jack Murphy Jewellers Joob Joobs Retail Ltd

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Sponsor: Kingsbridge Membership Club

Shortlisted:

Alchemy Foods Connected AES Global Ltd NI Water Liberty IT Expleo Group Legal Island Musgrave NI

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Sponsor: Almac

Shortlisted:

VANRATH Version 1 Musgrave NI Aflac Northern Ireland

Outstanding Commitment to Climate Action

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Shortlisted:

Dartan Hall Holdings Ltd Foods Connected Henry Brothers Limited Camden Group Shoosmiths LLP

Food/Drink Company of the Year

Sponsor: Asda

Shortlisted:

John Mackle (Moy) Limited Hinch Distillery Nugelato

Best Established Small Business

Sponsor: eir evo

Shortlisted:

Nugelato HireIQ The Natural Beauty Pot ProAxsis Limited SciLeads

Best Large Company of the Year

Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt

Shortlisted:

Liberty IT Almac Group Tobermore Kane Group

Best Start-up or Emerging Business

Sponsor: VenYou

Shortlisted:

Olivia’s Haven Bennett Freehill Neat RARE Grazing NI Pet Domain

Best Medium-Sized Business

Sponsor: Down Royal

Shortlisted:

M Clarke & Sons Contracts Ltd Vyta VANRATH Outsource Solutions (NI) Limited G&L Scientific Barclay Communications

To book tickets for the awards, email tickets@belfasttelegraph.co.uk