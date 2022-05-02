Presenting the high-achieving NI companies hoping for Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2022 success

Belfast Telegraph Business Awards judging panel: (from left) Roger Pollen of FSB; John Hood of Invest NI; Ian McConnell of PwC; Clare Guinness of Innovation City Belfast; Kirsty McManus of the IoD; panel chair Professor Mark Durkin of Ulster University Business School; Claire McKee of Clarendon Executive; Mark Crimmins of Ulster Bank; Margaret Canning of the Belfast Telegraph; John Ferris of Ulster Bank; Neil Logan of Wilson Nesbitt; Dr Paul Joseph-Richard of Ulster University Business School; Dr David Paulson of Queen's University Belfast