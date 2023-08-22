Progressive Building Society sponsoring category that reflects its own digital transformation

Innovative Use of Technology

The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on October 6

Progressive Building Society is sponsoring the Innovative Use of Technology in the Property Sector category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

Michael Boyd, deputy chief executive and finance director at Northern Ireland’s largest locally-owned Building Society, said he was looking forward to the occasion.

“This is the biggest event of its kind in the property industry here and we’re delighted to be part of it”.

Read more Celebrating the best new homes being built across Northern Ireland

He added that Progressive, which has 11 branches across the region, is currently rolling out its own digital transformation to ensure the society remains relevant to its members and can continue to grow in the coming years and accommodate further increases in lending.

“We’re extremely proud to have been providing mortgages and savings services to Northern Ireland people for over 100 years. We’re also embedded in local communities and employ 180 staff from local areas.

“The society’s purpose is to encourage local people to save and to become homeowners through a personal, caring and common-sense approach — nurturing financial well-being for current and future generations.”

The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on October 6

Michael Boyd, a qualified chartered accountant, will become the society’s chief executive when current incumbent Darina Armstrong retires later this year.

He has been integral to the Progressive’s success by delivering on its strategic vision and he was also part of the team which successfully navigated the housing downturn from 2007 producing profitable results every year.

Progressive has a strong presence in Northern Ireland’s towns and cities and sees itself as an integral part of the economy, enabling local saving members to fund home ownership for local people.

The society offers strong local knowledge and experienced staff, including three dedicated business development managers on the ground to help with client applications.

Read more Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023: TLT support recognises hard work of estate agencies

Progressive also prides itself that a human decision is made on each application.

Products available include those for first-time buyers, home movers and re-mortgages. The financial stalwart also offers self- build mortgages along with products such as joint mortgage sole proprietor (JMSP) and renovation re-mortgages.

The Quarterly House Price Index, which analyses the performance of the Northern Ireland housing market, is produced by Ulster University with Progressive Building Society and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Progressive also continues to support Disability Sport NI, among other charities, which helps embed the Society within the fabric of local communities.

Michael said: “We are passionate about supporting Disability Sport NI because the charity’s work has a significant impact on the health and well-being of those living with a disability.”

Progressive’s goal is to deliver exemplary service to its members and its future plans are to grow the business and establish close working relationships with new and existing mortgage brokers.

It strives to be the lender of choice by offering an impressive combination of leadership and management experience. Having a tangible presence in the local market also sets Progressive apart from others.

Entries for the awards are open until September 7 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter