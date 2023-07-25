Property Awards: Enter now as Openreach named headline sponsor of ‘standout event’ in NI

Entries now open with a September 7 deadline as ceremony at Crowne Plaza to honour winners in 18 categories

Entries have opened today for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach ahead of an awards ceremony on October 6.

Openreach Northern Ireland director Garret Kavanagh and Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, launch the 2023 Property Awards

Openreach, which builds and maintains the biggest broadband network in Northern Ireland, is the event’s new headline sponsor.

Entries are open across 18 categories, while a separate non-entry category of Property Personality of the Year will be awarded by the judges.

Garret Kavanagh, Openreach Northern Ireland director, said: “Openreach is delighted to partner with the Belfast Telegraph as headline sponsor of the Property Awards for 2023.

“The awards are a standout event in the Northern Ireland calendar each year and a chance to showcase the very best in the property industry; across 18 categories collectively, we’ll celebrate the very best companies working within the property industry here.

“At Openreach, we build and maintain the largest broadband network in Northern Ireland and are proud of the huge part we play in making Northern Ireland the most digitally connected region in the UK.

“Our rapid build of ultrafast full fibre broadband means that more than 86% of premises here can now access the ultimate future proofed broadband network.

“I’m especially delighted that the award categories showcase companies, like ourselves, who strive to deliver for their customers in an inclusive and sustainable way.”

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “We are proud to launch the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach.

“We are delighted that Openreach is joining us to hold the event as its headline sponsor and are grateful for their support.”

The judging panel is led by Dr Sharon McClements, president of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in Northern Ireland and a senior lecturer at Ulster University.

Three new categories have been added this year: Mixed-Use Development of the Year, Developer of the Year and Young Property Professional of the Year.

The 18 category sponsors are Barrett Group, WH Stephens, Close Brothers, Carson McDowell, Radius Housing, Progressive Building Society, McQuillan Group, Wilson Nesbitt, Fiduciam, Millar McCall Wylie, Mills Selig, RTU, Shoosmiths, A&L Goodbody, TLT, Propertynews.com and e.surv.

Meanwhile, law firm Tughans is sponsoring the wine on the table and WorkSpace is supporting the drinks reception.

The categories, entry forms and sponsors:

Enter by the closing date of Thursday, September 7. Winners will be announced at a gala lunch in the Crowne Plaza Belfast on Friday, October 6 at 12.30pm. For more information on The Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, contact Karen McGarvey at karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk