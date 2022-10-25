Property Awards: McQuillan, sponsors of the Best Management Agent category, hope to continue develop relationships with finalists

McQuillan Companies has been established for over 125 years as a family business in Northern Ireland.

Through its four main companies it provides activities including civil engineering, road surfacing and maintenance, demolition, quarrying, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, outdoor cleaning services and analytical chemistry.

The business says it’s proud to sponsor the Best Management Agent Category in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

General manager Niall McQuillan said: “McQuillan Companies have worked closely with many of the finalists through all of our companies over the past number of years. We hope to continue to develop these relationships and wish them all the best of luck.”

In 2022 Northern Ireland saw a renewed focus on climate change and the environment, with the passing of Northern Ireland’s first Climate Bill. Sustainability and the efficient use of the earth’s natural resources has always been at the heart of McQuillan Companies.

Mr McQuillan said: “We are committed to the decarbonisation of our businesses and committed to improving biodiversity, and ensuring the highest environmental practices are introduced in all aspects of our works.

“With the development and implementation of these new strategies across McQuillan Companies we see it as a key objective to also ensure that our expertise is used to assist our clients and customers reach sustainability targets.”

McQuillan Environmental is a waste management company providing dry waste recycling and hazardous waste management to sectors including councils, hospitality, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and construction. It also provides services to prestigious commercial properties throughout NI, the Republic and Great Britain, working closely with many of the leading managing agents.

Facilities include a hazardous waste management centre, bespoke chemical treatment facility, recently commissioned soil treatment plant which uses physio-chemical methods to treat contaminated soils from brownfield sites and UKAS accredited analytical laboratory.

Its materials recovery facility and transfer station enables it to provide customers with a sustainable recycling option where mixed waste is sorted and segregated into commodities including cardboard, plastics, paper, metals and refuse derived fuels (RDF). McQuillan Outdoor also offers a comprehensive range of outdoor maintenance services that can be combined to offer a complete facility management package. McQuillan Outdoor is quality mark holder for winter services achieving the Met Office Gold Award and provides a proactive and preventative gritting system. This ensures when temperatures drop you can be assured your business will be prepared with our support.

For more substantial repairs or indeed new works, parent company John McQuillan (Contracts) Ltd has the expertise in-house and capabilities to deliver widely varying projects, specialising in road construction and maintenance, surface treatments, car park construction, public realm and environmental improvement, sports pitch construction and demolition.

If you would like any further information visit mcquillancompanies.com