Property Awards shortlist revealed

The judging panel, back, from left, Roisin Willmott, Dan Corr MBE, Mark Graham, Terry Robb and Angela McGrath. Seated in front, from left Dr Sharon McClements, Padraig Venney, Stephen McCarron and Dr Gerard Kelly.

Property Awards

Here is the shortlist across 18 categories in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2022 in partnership with Electric Ireland:

Commercial Estate Agency of the Year

Sponsor — A&L Goodbody

Shortlist:

• Ortus Property Se vices

• Finch

• Osborne King

Commercial Development of the Year

Sponsor — Carson McDowell

Shortlist:

• Oakland Holdings Limited, Merchant Square

• RMI Architects,The Kelvin

• MRP Investment & Development Ltd, The Ewart

• MRP Investment & Development Ltd, The Vantage

Property Deal of the Year

Sponsor — Wilson Nesbitt

Shortlist:

• Oakland Holdings Limited

• Osborne King

Commercial Fit-out of the Year

Sponsor — WH Stephens

Shortlist:

• McGurk Architects

• WorkSpace

• Gilbert-Ash

• Obin Specialist Joinery

Architectural Practice of the Year (Residential)

Sponsor — Mills Selig

Shortlist:

• 9yards Architecture

•TODD Architects

• Collins Rolston

• Like Architects

Architectural Practice of the Year (Commercial)

Sponsor — Mills Selig

Shortlist:

•TODD Architects

• McGurk Architects

•Collins Rolston

• Like Architects

Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Sole)

Sponsor — TLT

Shortlist:

  • Forsythe Residential
  • McMillan McClure
  • Colin Graham Residential
  • Zenith Residential

Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Multi Branch)

Sponsor — TLT

Shortlist:

• John Minnis Estate Agents

• CPS Property

• Templeton Robinson

•Pinpoint Property

• Property People

• Ulster Property Sales

• Simon Brien Residential

Residential Lettings Agency of the Year (Sole)

Sponsor — Fibrus

Shortlist:

• Pinpoint Property

• Templeton Robinson

• McMillan McClure Estate Agents

• Simon Brien Residential

• UPS Rental Division

• Rea Estates

Residential Development of the Year

Sponsor — Close Brothers

Shortlist:

•Lotus Homes

•Hagan Homes Ltd

•Urban Property Solutions Ltd

•Alskea Ltd

•Strand Homes

•The Herbert Group

• Fraser Millar

Best Interior Design of the Year

Sponsor — N/A

Shortlist:

•Studio-Terry

• Alskea Ltd

• WorkSpace

Best Property Marketing of the Year

Sponsor — Brian Barrett

Shortlist:

• Forsythe Residential

• Hagan Homes Ltd

• iamsold Property Auction

Innovative Use of Smarthome Technology

Sponsor — Openreach

Shortlist:

•Mayfair Group

•Slemish Design Studio LLP

Young Agent of the Year

Sponsor – Shoosmiths

Shortlist:

• Molly-Rose Ramsay, Templeton Robinson

• Jack Frazer, Pinpoint Property

• Eoin O’Hagan, CPS Property

• Tom Donnan, Lambert Smith Hampton

Young Architect of the Year

Sponsor – RTU

Shortlist:

• Michael McKeown, Healy McKeown Architects

• Fergal Rainey. McGurk Architects

Best Property Management Company

Sponsor — McQuillan Companies

Shortlist:

• Lisney

• Pinkertons

• Quicklet Property Management

Property Legal Team of the Year

Sponsor Advantage

Shortlist:

•Millar McCall Wylie

•Wilson Nesbitt

•Mills Selig

•MKB Law

•DWF (Northern Ireland) LLP

Climate Company of the Year

Sponsor — Millar McCall Wylie

Shortlist:

• Strand Homes

•McGurk Architects

• Fraser Millar​