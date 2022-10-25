Property Awards shortlist revealed
Here is the shortlist across 18 categories in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2022 in partnership with Electric Ireland:
Commercial Estate Agency of the Year
Sponsor — A&L Goodbody
Shortlist:
• Ortus Property Se vices
• Finch
• Osborne King
Commercial Development of the Year
Sponsor — Carson McDowell
Shortlist:
• Oakland Holdings Limited, Merchant Square
• RMI Architects,The Kelvin
• MRP Investment & Development Ltd, The Ewart
• MRP Investment & Development Ltd, The Vantage
Property Deal of the Year
Sponsor — Wilson Nesbitt
Shortlist:
• Oakland Holdings Limited
• Osborne King
Commercial Fit-out of the Year
Sponsor — WH Stephens
Shortlist:
• McGurk Architects
• WorkSpace
• Gilbert-Ash
• Obin Specialist Joinery
Architectural Practice of the Year (Residential)
Sponsor — Mills Selig
Shortlist:
• 9yards Architecture
•TODD Architects
• Collins Rolston
• Like Architects
Architectural Practice of the Year (Commercial)
Sponsor — Mills Selig
Shortlist:
•TODD Architects
• McGurk Architects
•Collins Rolston
• Like Architects
Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Sole)
Sponsor — TLT
Shortlist:
Residential Estate Agency of the Year (Multi Branch)
Sponsor — TLT
Shortlist:
• John Minnis Estate Agents
• CPS Property
• Templeton Robinson
•Pinpoint Property
• Property People
• Ulster Property Sales
• Simon Brien Residential
Residential Lettings Agency of the Year (Sole)
Sponsor — Fibrus
Shortlist:
• Pinpoint Property
• Templeton Robinson
• McMillan McClure Estate Agents
• Simon Brien Residential
• UPS Rental Division
• Rea Estates
Residential Development of the Year
Sponsor — Close Brothers
Shortlist:
•Lotus Homes
•Hagan Homes Ltd
•Urban Property Solutions Ltd
•Alskea Ltd
•Strand Homes
•The Herbert Group
• Fraser Millar
Residential Estate Agency (Sole):
•Forsythe Residential
•McMillan McClure
•Colin Graham Residential
•Zenith Residential
Best Interior Design of the Year
Sponsor — N/A
Shortlist:
•Studio-Terry
• Alskea Ltd
• WorkSpace
Best Property Marketing of the Year
Sponsor — Brian Barrett
Shortlist:
• Forsythe Residential
• Hagan Homes Ltd
• iamsold Property Auction
Innovative Use of Smarthome Technology
Sponsor — Openreach
Shortlist:
•Mayfair Group
•Slemish Design Studio LLP
Young Agent of the Year
Sponsor – Shoosmiths
Shortlist:
• Molly-Rose Ramsay, Templeton Robinson
• Jack Frazer, Pinpoint Property
• Eoin O’Hagan, CPS Property
• Tom Donnan, Lambert Smith Hampton
Young Architect of the Year
Sponsor – RTU
Shortlist:
• Michael McKeown, Healy McKeown Architects
• Fergal Rainey. McGurk Architects
Best Property Management Company
Sponsor — McQuillan Companies
Shortlist:
• Lisney
• Pinkertons
• Quicklet Property Management
Property Legal Team of the Year
Sponsor — Advantage
Shortlist:
•Millar McCall Wylie
•Wilson Nesbitt
•Mills Selig
•MKB Law
•DWF (Northern Ireland) LLP
Climate Company of the Year
Sponsor — Millar McCall Wylie
Shortlist:
• Strand Homes
•McGurk Architects
• Fraser Millar