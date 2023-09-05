Propertynews.com thrilled to celebrate NI’s ‘dynamic’ property sector

We are thrilled to announce that Propertynews, Northern Ireland’s premier property website, will be the proud sponsor of the prestigious Developer of the Year award at the upcoming Belfast Telegraph Property Awards. As a long standing pillar within the local property sector, Propertynews are excited to celebrate and honour excellence in property development in NI.

Established in 1983, Propertynews has evolved over the years from a local property magazine to the digital powerhouse it is today, offering a vast array of properties for sale and for rent, from all leading estate agents across Northern Ireland.

Property News

What sets Propertynews apart is its relentless pursuit of enhancing the property search experience. The recent addition of a smarter search tool has transformed the way users interact with the platform.

Property seekers can now narrow down their search based on specific criteria that matters most to them, such as broadband speed availability, energy rating and floor area, amongst many others. This new way of searching has enabled property hunters on Propertynews to make more informed decisions that align with their unique preferences for a perfect home.

Furthermore, Propertynews recently revealed a ‘travel time’ search. Recognising the significance of proximity to key places in homemovers lives, this search enables individuals to find properties that fall within a designated travel time from locations that matter most to them — whether it’s their workplace, their mates or even their kid’s school.

Property Awards

Sponsoring the Developer of the Year Award at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, underscores the commitment Propertynews has to recognising and celebrating the individuals and teams that contribute to Northern Ireland’s dynamic property sector.

Managing director Emma Kerr said: “We are delighted to be a part of the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards again this year.

“We have been helping people in Northern Ireland find their perfect home for 40 years and have witnessed first-hand the quality and excellence that the new build sector contributes to the market.”