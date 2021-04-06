Queen's University Belfast: 'We are proud of our contribution to economy'

Sponsor: Excellence in Corporate Responsibility

Queen's University Belfast plays a key role regionally and internationally and is committed to making connections with communities across Northern Ireland and beyond to ensure our work brings positive benefits.

The university is one of Northern Ireland's largest employers with some 4,000 employees, and contributes £1.9bn annually to the local economy.

Queen's University launched its Social Charter in November 2017. The Social Charter is the university's commitment to "giving back" to society through invoking and supporting a wide range of socially responsible activities with external stakeholders from the business, community and civic sectors.

The three core principles of the Charter state the university's commitment to:

providing leadership locally and globally;

promoting a positive impact on society through our research and education;

equality and social justice.

Explaining the Social Charter, Queen's Registrar and Chief Operating Officer officer Ms Joanne Clague, said: "Queen's University's Social Charter shines a light on the significant contribution made by our students and staff and the positive impact we have on our society. Within our strategic plan, the Social Charter provides the platform for demonstrating the innovation, discovery and creativity of our staff and students and the regional, national and global impact of their work.

“One such example is the Pathway Opportunity Programme. This programme works with schools across Northern Ireland to provide an entry route to Queen’s for talented young people who have the ability to thrive at Queen’s but need additional support and encouragement to fulfil their potential. So far over 600 young people have benefited from the programme.

"Another example is the work within the Cancer Inequalities programme, led by Prof Mark Lawler, that has shaped thinking at a European Level including the European Cancer Patient's Bill of Rights and the European Code of Cancer Practice, and is currently working to deliver more locally on an All-Island Cancer Research Institute.

The university is a global powerhouse of talent and innovation and is entirely committed to ensuring that this benefits our people.

Ms Clague commented: “This is particularly evident in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our work in research into the virus; increasing Northern Ireland’s testing capacity; upskilling furloughed workers through the provision of certified courses and, not least, our students graduating early to join the NHS front line illustrates the significant part we play in society, both locally and globally.”

Ms Clague concluded: "We were also delighted that Queen's was announced as the top UK university in terms of entrepreneurial impact, for a second year running, according to a report published by Octopus Ventures.

"The fact that this report measures spin-out activity and investor returns over 10 years underlines Queen's continued ability to effectively and efficiently translate research innovations into commercial success.

"As a civic university we are optimistic for what the future holds when we look at the quality of the commercialisation opportunities that continue to emerge from the research here at Queen's and the quality of graduates that we are able to educate."

