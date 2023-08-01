Radius Housing sponsors Best Mixed Use Development category at Tele’s property awards

Entries have opened today for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach ahead of an awards ceremony on October 6.

Radius Housing is a leading housing association, managing more than 13,000 homes in 80 towns across Northern Ireland, as well as providing care and support to thousands more. Each year it builds more than 300 new homes, including social, affordable and private sale homes.

This year Radius is sponsoring the Best Mixed Use Development category, which recognises excellence in projects which have successfully combined residential, retail and commercial properties, as well as mixed tenure. This progressive and inclusive approach to development is very much within the ethos adopted by Radius with its own development.

Radius’ approach to development is much more than simply building houses. With each new development, it aims to build strong communities, which are able to connect with existing communities.

One of the best examples of community regeneration led by housing is Radius’ latest development in the Creggan area of Derry-Londonderry. The first new homes at Creevagh Heights have just been handed over to new tenants, but the project goes far beyond bricks and mortar.

Working in partnership with local Gaelic club Sean Dolans GAA, the GAA Ulster Council, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Department for Communities, Radius has developed a new community sports hub, which will home Gaelic sports and other community activity all year round, and with 119 new homes there is a growing community to utilise this wonderful facility.

The partnership approach to addressing both housing and community need has been praised as a new way of ensuring projects support and integrate with local communities.

Progressive ways of developing new homes is not a new way of working for Radius. In 2018 it was one of the first housing associations in Northern Ireland to complete a mixed-tenure development, at Fort Green, Bangor. This saw 20 private sale homes constructed alongside 179 social homes. The development also included a large accessible playpark and commercial unit which provides space for a local boxing club.

Radius has subsequently developed mixed tenure housing in Cappagh Green, Portstewart, Earls Court, Dungannon, and at Blacks Gate in Belfast, with significant demand for the high-quality affordable homes for sale being seen across all of these developments.

The quality of the homes is something which Radius takes pride in, and new homes are designed and built to high standards and maximum energy efficiency. The firm is determined to play its part in tackling climate change and addressing fuel poverty, and already develops new homes to EPC ratings of A, as well all improving the ratings of existing homes. Last month we secured a Green Term Loan with Barclays Bank - a £20m fund which will help Radius raise standards across a range of ESG targets, including increasing the EPC rating of 400 homes each year.

The development of high-quality homes amidst strong communities underpins the Radius philosophy, as explained by director of development Anita Conway:

“With each and every project we start, we want to know that we can deliver something that can change people’s lives. Not just by providing a great home, but by allowing them to be part of a community.

“We are delighted to sponsor the Best Mixed Use category because it recognises projects which go far and beyond what may be drawn on the plans, and make better communities for us all.”

To find out more about Radius Housing visit www.radiushousing.org

