Real estate legal experts Mills Selig to help spotlight outstanding architecture in NI

Mills Selig has today announced its sponsorship of the Architecture Practice of the Year category at the upcoming Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach.

As legal experts in the field of both commercial and residential property, Mills Selig is pleased to continue its annual sponsorship of the awards by supporting the category that recognises outstanding abilities in the commercial and residential architectural sector.

Based in Belfast, Mills Selig is a local and independent law firm that is respected for its expert team of lawyers and specialist property and construction advice. The firm’s real estate team works closely with its clients, both domestic and international, to deliver effective, business-minded solutions in all areas of commercial and residential property.

Mills Selig

Renowned in the market for being a highly experienced, energetic team providing outstanding client service, the team’s specialisms include development, investment, retail, landlord and tenant, housing association work, manufacturing, natural resources, leisure, hospitality, inland waterways and ports, telecommunications, and renewable energy.

It has been a busy year for the team who have acted on multi-million pound commercial and residential property transactions. Led by Anne Skeggs, head of property, the team has further expanded with the recruitment of Niamh Laverty at partner level, and Kevin Tarpey at senior associate Level. Lauren Shaw has also been promoted to the position of senior associate in recognition of her experience and expertise across the commercial property sector and Chloe Lowe will qualify from her training contract into property as a newly qualified Solicitor this year.

Speaking about the strength and uniqueness of the team and why clients choose to work with Mills Selig, partner Anne Skeggs said: “We are an independent and local firm supporting business in Northern Ireland.

"Our team know and understand the local market, what our clients are experiencing and what is needed to drive a deal to completion.

"We focus on what our client wants, and our service standards stand out as being attentive, speedy, pragmatic, commercial and partner led. This is why clients come to us and why clients stay with us, a number of them from the inception of the firm over 60 years ago.”

Property Awards

Mills Selig’s real estate offering is a full-service multi-disciplinary team. From acting on property acquisitions and sales to property management of assets such as shopping centres, advising on development site acquisitions, supported by the construction team and our property litigators, all clients’ needs are met with a seamless service under one roof, by one team.

The recent expansion, retention of clients, and accumulation of new clients is testament to the high calibre of services provided by the team.

Clients are quoted by Chamber and Partners 2023 Legal Directory describing the team as follows: "It's an extremely strong property team in Northern Ireland. They're always available at short notice with a real sense of urgency and professionalism."

Another client said: "The team's service is impeccable — members of the team are readily available to speak at any time, when in need."

end piece: For more information on services offered by Mills Selig visit www.millssselig.com. Entries in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property awards are open until September 7 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter