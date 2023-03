Return of St Patrick’s Day celebrations after three years set to boost NI’s economy

Belfast alone might benefit from the day to tune of £2m, says economist

Hugh Brown, Beat Carnival, Amy Weir, Suffolk Circus, and musician Joshua Burnside join Harper McCleary (3) and Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl to welcome the return of Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Niamh Campbell Sat 12 Mar 2022 at 08:00