RG Sinclair sponsors Belfast Telegraph Residential Estate Agency of the Year award

Consistently ranked at the top of its market, leading Belfast city law firm RG Sinclair & Co Solicitors is proud to sponsor the Residential Estate Agency of the Year category in the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards.

Residential property - its design, planning, location, cost, availability and quality - is never far from conversation, or the headlines, but it is only recently that excellence and achievement are being celebrated so much.

With Northern Ireland's property market enjoying the highest growth rate in the UK in 2019, this year's event will see some of the industry's most successful businesses in attendance to celebrate achievements.

Steeped in local history with the property market and supporting local home ownership in Northern Ireland for more than 35 years, RG Sinclair & Co Solicitors has a proud local history of working in all aspects of the property market with a strong residential conveyancing department servicing thousands of home owners and strong relationships with residential estate agents.

RG Sinclair Solicitors provides an extensive range of legal services for individuals, lenders and market leading companies alike, in areas such as insurance, banking and corporate finance, commercial and corporate law, personal injury, matrimonial, residential and commercial property and property development.

Managing director Robert Sinclair founded the practice in 1983. As an innovator and strategist, he has overseen the firm's development into a dynamic commercial and residential, client-focused practice. Robert has immense commercial and residential experience in all aspects of Northern Ireland property and commerce.

He is a well-known entrepreneur, leader and trouble-shooter whose advice is sought by leading banks, companies and professional associations.

Not only has he been instrumental in banks' lending strategies in Northern Ireland but he has also overseen thousands of portfolios of property transactions in the country. With over 35 years' experience, Robert still oversees the day to day management and standards across all departments within the firm.

The highly motivated legal team, pre-eminent in their respective fields, has won an unrivalled reputation for providing efficient, cost-effective solutions, while its holistic approach, building a network of relationships within each sector, ensures the smoothest transactions from beginning to end.

Members of the law firm have sat on the board for charities such as Brain Injury Matters and Cancer NI, and the company supports scholarships and sponsorships at Queen's University and youth football.

Modern in every sense, the firm's online tracking system keeps homeowners up-to-date in the selling and buying process.

Speaking ahead of the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in November, Robert Sinclair said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Residential Estate Agency of the Year category this year.

"There will be two parts to this category for multi and sole branches. This category is of particular significance to our firm as we recognise the invaluable work estate agents put into helping both first-time buyers and home-movers purchase their new home."

