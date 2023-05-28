Ricky Warwick and Tony Christie to perform at Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Spirit of Northern Ireland gala recognises our unsung heroes

Top music stars will help pay tribute to Northern Ireland’s unsung heroes at this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in association with Ulster Bank.

Thin Lizzy frontman Ricky Warwick, who is originally from Newtownards, is flying in from Los Angeles to perform a set of their greatest hits at this year’s gala awards ceremony on June 30, while singing legend Tony Christie will open the event with a special rendition of his hit Is This The Way To Amarillo and perform his new charity single, a cover of Thank You For Being A Friend.

The awards which honour ordinary people doing extraordinary things across Northern Ireland will have several celebrities in attendance at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra alongside all our finalists. The hosts for the night are UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay.

Presenters Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio's Ibe Sesay are hosting the awards

A judging panel featuring representatives from Sunday Life, Ulster Bank, actor Dan Gordon and India Sasha Atkinson — a social media influencer and disability rights activist — will choose all the finalists for this year’s awards. Yet again we were inundated with nominations for everyday heroes across Northern Ireland.

Tony Christie, who announced in January that he had been diagnosed with dementia, will perform his cover of Thank You for Being a Friend which he has recorded on behalf of the Music for Dementia campaign for Thank You Day 2023.

The 80-year-old was friends with Andrew Gold who released Thank You for Being a Friend back in 1978. The song later became the soundtrack to the comedy show, The Golden Girls.

Singer Tony Christie

He said: “I am delighted to be attending the Spirit of NI Awards to pay tribute to all of the deserving individuals out there who have made a difference to others in their community. I can’t wait to meet all of the inspiring nominees and winners.

“I’m excited to announce that at the awards I’ll be singing my latest song, Thank You For Being A Friend, which is a charity song made for Music for Dementia to say thank you for the nation’s many carers who care for people living with dementia. This song, and these awards, are a small way that we can show our appreciation for the selfless work that they do.”

Ricky Warwick, whose band Black Star Riders’ latest album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, reached number six in the UK charts, will close the awards performing some of Thin Lizzy’s greatest hits such as Whiskey in the Jar and The Boys Are Back In Town. He said: “I am extremely honoured and humbled to be asked to play at this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. I’m continually amazed by the positivity, spirit and determination in our community to overcome adversity and help others. I’m very proud of where I’m from and these awards exemplify everything that’s good about being Northern Irish.”

The entertainment this year is sponsored by Four Star Pizza. “We are proud to support this year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards,” said Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes.

Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes

“The NI market is very important to Four Star Pizza and, as a business with franchises in towns across Ireland, community is at the heart of everything we do — so these awards, in which we honour local people who have achieved extraordinary things, really sit well with our entire brand ethos and values.

“We’re an honest company, always striving to be better so the nominees are a real inspiration to us all. Life is tough right now, but the people of NI are nothing if not resilient. The power of the human spirit is an incredible thing, and the kindness and generosity that these awards continue to highlight year after year really deserve recognition.

“It’s important that we celebrate this, but also that we have some fun along the way — in true NI style. That is why Four Star Pizza is delighted to be entertainment sponsor for this year’s event. With names like Thin Lizzy and Tony Christie already confirmed, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in June.”

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland is the latest category sponsor to come on board for this year’s awards in association with Ulster Bank.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are incredibly excited to be sponsoring the Overcoming Adversity award. This award recognises an individual who has overcome huge personal challenges, perhaps dealing with an illness or a disability or overcoming personal problems.

“As an organisation we believe in creating a better shared future by empowering access to equal opportunities and building inclusion, in society and in our workplace. We want to ensure everyone has the potential to thrive and actively invest in social initiatives that help achieve this.

“We also encourage our employees to ‘come as you are’, to bring their whole selves to work and we are working to ensure employees are empowered to do so, including launching new employee networks, enhancing our policies and providing wellness resources.

“These awards are an important opportunity to recognise the people of Northern Ireland who do extraordinary things every day.

“We look forward to meeting the 2023 winners on the evening.”

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Tickets cost £70 (plus VAT) each, which includes a four-course meal, table wine and top-class entertainment. To purchase, email: events@belfasttelegraph.co.uk