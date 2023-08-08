RTU continues to be a market leader in quality ready mixed concrete

RTU proudly continues to sponsor the Belfast Telegraph’s Young Architect of the Year award for its sixth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade showcases the exceptional talent in Northern Ireland’s construction industry.

As a respected building product manufacturer, RTU understands the significance of supporting individuals in the broader construction sector. Not only do we champion their futures, but we also get a deeper insight into the ambitions, challenges and expectations they face. Understanding the people in our broader industry informs us as we continually develop products surpassing modern building and design demands.

As technology, trends and societal expectations progress, so does the architect’s role. They must simultaneously design buildings considering how the aesthetics and the construction processes work together.

They must prioritise health and safety, urban planning, sustainability, energy cost savings, and the overall well-being of the people who will inhabit what they create. Their remit is multifaceted and crucial to shaping the built environment as we ask them to be both problem solvers and creative thinkers.

Creative flare, commercial understanding, engineering insight and environmental empathy must all exist in the architect’s wheelhouse, as it must exist within ours. RTU has collaborated with many talented architects, supplying products that help realise their vision.

These working partnerships and experience have influenced our R&D and helped us shape our extensive product range.

The RTU core range of ready-mixed concrete, mortar, plaster and screed complements a growing signature range that includes Exposa® Decorative Concrete, Zircon Polished Concrete, as well as liquid floor screeds Ultraflo®, Ultracem® and Ultrabead®.

All our products reflect a commitment to help build a sustainable future. We strive for decarbonisation and green energy solutions so our projects can continue without compromising tomorrow’s environment.

Our efforts constantly expand, including recycling aggregates, rainwater harvesting, low carbon emissions, solar PV, and switching to electric cars. These practices and our product ranges align seamlessly with the expectations of our customers and their customers.

The Belfast Telegraph Awards category recognises the excellent work of young professionals in the commercial and residential property sectors who excel in their careers. We hope that by publicising this award, many more students will choose this career path and sustain a construction sector burgeoning with private and inward investment in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. To deliver these, we need the young architectural talent coming through the ranks, and they need to know that we support them.

We encourage you to enter this category or nominate a colleague if you are aged 35 and under as of September 30, 2023, who makes a valuable contribution to the companies they work for and show considerable promise as future industry leaders. This award is a chance to demonstrate critical successes and personal achievements in the last year of business. Provide examples of the nominee’s enthusiasm, innovation, implementation and leadership qualities. We look forward to meeting all the awards nominees on the night, and good luck, everyone — it’s great to be back.

Entries are open until September 7 for the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter