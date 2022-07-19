RTU encourages potential young architects to enter for innovative award

RTU said it’s delighted to once more sponsor the Young Architect of the Year category in the 2022 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, recognising some of Northern Ireland’s most promising new architecture talent as they forge ahead in their careers.

It has always been important to RTU, a company committed to innovation and progression, to support those who will play an essential role in the future.

David McIlroy, managing director of the Newtownabbey concrete company, said: “This is our fifth year sponsoring the category. It’s fantastic to see the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards back in action and to continue our support of young architects throughout the province.

“RTU has worked alongside many talented architects, supplying products that help turn their vision into a reality. These working partnerships and experience have helped influence our R&D and shaped our extensive product range.”

The firm offers a core range of ready-mixed concrete, mortar, plaster and screed, as well as a growing signature range including Exposa Decorative Concrete and Zircon Polished Concrete.

RTU said the Property Awards were “more meaningful than ever” as the industry emerges from the pandemic. “There’s no doubt that we now have a greater appreciation of being able to attend events, support our peers and help those whose education and careers have been disrupted over the past two years.

“It is time to forge ahead, and this category recognises the excellent work of young professionals in the commercial or residential property sectors who excel in their careers.

“Despite the challenges we have all faced, the construction sector remains strong with private and inward investment in student housing, hotels and office sectors.

“The universities continue to push on with major development, and many regeneration and conservation projects are back up and running. To deliver these, we need the young architectural talent coming through the ranks, and they need to know that we support them.”

The firm urged potential entrants under the age of 35 at September 30 to nominate themselves, while colleagues can also nominate a team member age under 35 “who makes a valuable contribution to the companies they work for and show considerable promise”.

Examples should be given of the nominee’s enthusiasm, innovation, implementation and leadership qualities.

To enter, go to: https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/events/property-awards/