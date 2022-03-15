Serviced offices provide support system… VenYou delighted to sponsor Belfast Telegraph Business Awards category for new ventures

According to a recent report by Inform Direct, a record number of new business were established in Northern Ireland in 2021, an increase of 10.4% from 2020.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, it’s encouraging to see the Northern Ireland business sector experiencing such growth in terms of new and emerging businesses.

VenYou, a serviced office provider that manages three buildings in the heart of Belfast city centre — the Scottish Provident Building, Ascot House and Northern Court — has supported countless start-ups, SMEs, foreign direct investors (FDI) and mature businesses covering a plethora of different sectors.

Given the experience of the venYou team and the services offered, our company is best placed to assist this business growth even further in the future. That’s why we’re delighted to sponsor the Best Start-Up or Emerging Business category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

Since the pandemic, the working world has changed exponentially with hybrid working becoming more commonplace.

As businesses begin to plan what the future will look like for them, particularly after the removal of most of the Covid-19 restrictions, venYou has added real value to its current client base. Entrepreneurs and business owners are perhaps only recently realising the importance of flexibility regarding office space.

However, this is something that venYou has been offering its clients since the company’s inception in 2019, through the Scottish Provident Building — all long before the outbreak of the pandemic.

venYou offers a tailored service where we’ll do our utmost to work alongside our clients to offer them a lease that meets their needs and requirements.

For start-ups and emerging businesses, we know that growth is a huge priority, especially in the first few years. With venYou’s serviced offices, we have space to support that growth should your company expand.

What’s more, our team can also assist with the moving process with minimal disruption to the daily work of your business.

Arguably one of the best things about venYou is the business services we offer that save our clients a lot of valuable time and money. Our helpful and experienced team take care of reception services such as answering telephones and mail handling and our housekeeping team will ensure that your office, kitchens and all other communal spaces are kept clean and tidy.

Although these tasks may seem menial, the time it takes to complete them, along with associated costs, it can all add up. At venYou, we want to give our clients the freedom and support to concentrate on their business and doing what they do best.

Technology is another tool that has been heavily relied upon during the last two years. With this in mind, each of our buildings are fully equipped with the latest technology so that our clients can connect to conference calls quickly, easily and safely.

All of the above coupled with a nurturing, flexible environment means that venYou’s serviced offices are the perfect location for progressing any business, whether you’re a start-up, emerging or mature company.

We would like to wish all those entering the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards this year the very best of luck.

For more information about venYou’s services, email: reception@venyou.co.uk or call: 028 9091 8500.