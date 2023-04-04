Shortlist revealed in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards
The shortlist in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank is announced today.
The panel of judges, led by chair Clare Guinness, Belfast City Council innovation district director at Belfast City Council, pored over a record number of entries to come up with a shortlist of 101 companies across 17 categories.
Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning said: “We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist in our 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, as excitement builds before the awards ceremony on April 27.
"Thank you to Clare and her team of judges for their dedicated work in judging a huge number of entries.
"Congratulations to everyone who’s made the short list and thank you to all those who have entered.”
The shortlist
Best Large Company of the Year sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt
Henderson
Musgrave
Fibrus
Viberoptix
Kilwaughter Minerals
Options IT
Best Medium Sized Business sponsored by Harbinson Mulholland
Energystore Ltd
B Secur
Seating Matters
Vanrath
Slurry Kat
KME
Best Small Business sponsored by Down Royal:
Bennett Freehill LLP
Oh So Fabulous
Bluefield Houseboats
Continu
John J Doyle
Copas Technologies
Core Systems NI
P McVey Building Systems
FSCom Ltd
MKB Medical
Off the Wall Creative
Best Start-up or Emerging Business sponsored by venYou
Smooth Communications
Stora
Hubflow
AM Civil
Obbi
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by S3 Creative
Vava Influence
Coco-Cola HBC
Frying Squad
Musgrave NI
Business in the Community
Kingsbridge Group
Corporate Community Champion sponsored by Belfast City Airport
Musgrave
NI Water
PwC
Coca-Cola HBC
Kilwaughter Minerals
Excellence in Exporting sponsored by Belfast Harbour
Almac
Brookvent
Core Systems NI
Edge Innovate
InspecVision Limited
Excellence in Innovation sponsored by Pinnacle Growth Group
A&G
TBC Conversion
Seating Matters
Continu
Foods Connected
Bluefield House
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership sponsored by NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Kilwaughter Minerals
Musgrave
Options IT
Irwin M&E
CDE
Salt Communications
Excellence in the Development of Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Kingsbridge Membership Club
Finnebrogue
Abacus
Musgrave
Bennett Freehill LLP
Smurfit Kappa
CFR
Outstanding Commitment to ESG sponsored by Almac
Henry Bros
Coca-Cola HBC
JP Corry
PwC
CFR
Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year sponsored by Retail NI
Lynch’s of Skegoe
Supervalu Portstewart
VIVO Essentials Greenisland
Born & Bred
Mulkerns Eurospar
Roadside Garage
Young Businessperson of the Year sponsored by Queen’s University
Eimear Gourley, NI Property Girl
James Wells, Smooth Communications
Sharma Pragya, Granlab
Robert Campbell, Aspire
Mark McGillion, Triex
Peter McAuley, Nomadic Watches
Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year sponsored by Ulster University Business School
DC Tours
Hastings Hotels
McComb’s Coach Tours
McKeever Hotels
Titanic Hotel
Food & Drink Company of the Year sponsored by Asda
Go Pig or Go Home
Clandeboye Yoghurt
Copeland Gin
Excellence in Marketing sponsored by Crowne Plaza Hotel
Centra — Musgrave Northern Ireland
Irish Football Association
Compare NI
Beyond Skin
MKB Law
Hendersons Group
Employer of the Year sponsored by CIPD
Abacus
Bennett Freehills LLP
Datactics
Finnebrogue
MJM Group
Musgrave
NI Water
PwC
Tobermore