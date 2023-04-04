Shortlist revealed in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards

From left, (back row) Dr David Paulson, Queen's University, John Hood, Invest NI, Stephanie Johnston, Carson McDowell, Neil Logan of Wilson Nesbitt, John Ferris, Ulster Bank, Tim Brundle, Ulster University, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI, Dr Paul Joseph-Richard, Ulster University Business School, Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank From left, (front row), Ann McGregor, NI Chamber, Clare Guinness, Belfast City Council and panel chair, Kirsty McManus, IoD NI, Carol Fizsimons, Young Enterprise, Claire McKee, Clarendon Executive

From left, (back row) Dr David Paulson, Queen's University, John Hood, Invest NI, Stephanie Johnston, Carson McDowell, Neil Logan of Wilson Nesbitt, John Ferris, Ulster Bank, Tim Brundle, Ulster University, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI, Dr Paul Joseph-Richard, Ulster University Business School, Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank From left, (front row), Ann McGregor, NI Chamber, Clare Guinness, Belfast City Council and panel chair, Kirsty McManus, IoD NI, Carol Fizsimons, Young Enterprise, Claire McKee, Clarendon Executive. Ian McConnell from PwC and Roger Pollen from FSB are absent from photo

The shortlist in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank is announced today.

The panel of judges, led by chair Clare Guinness, Belfast City Council innovation district director at Belfast City Council, pored over a record number of entries to come up with a shortlist of 101 companies across 17 categories.

Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning said: “We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist in our 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, as excitement builds before the awards ceremony on April 27.

"Thank you to Clare and her team of judges for their dedicated work in judging a huge number of entries.

"Congratulations to everyone who’s made the short list and thank you to all those who have entered.”

The shortlist

Best Large Company of the Year sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt

Henderson

Musgrave

Fibrus

Viberoptix

Kilwaughter Minerals

Options IT

Best Medium Sized Business sponsored by Harbinson Mulholland

Energystore Ltd

B Secur

Seating Matters

Vanrath

Slurry Kat

KME

Best Small Business sponsored by Down Royal:

Bennett Freehill LLP

Oh So Fabulous

Bluefield Houseboats

Continu

John J Doyle

Copas Technologies

Core Systems NI

P McVey Building Systems

FSCom Ltd

MKB Medical

Off the Wall Creative

Best Start-up or Emerging Business sponsored by venYou

Smooth Communications

Stora

Hubflow

AM Civil

Obbi

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media sponsored by S3 Creative

Vava Influence

Coco-Cola HBC

Frying Squad

Musgrave NI

Business in the Community

Kingsbridge Group

Corporate Community Champion sponsored by Belfast City Airport

Musgrave

NI Water

PwC

Coca-Cola HBC

Kilwaughter Minerals

Excellence in Exporting sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Almac

Brookvent

Core Systems NI

Edge Innovate

InspecVision Limited

Excellence in Innovation sponsored by Pinnacle Growth Group

A&G

TBC Conversion

Seating Matters

Continu

Foods Connected

Bluefield House

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership sponsored by NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Kilwaughter Minerals

Musgrave

Options IT

Irwin M&E

CDE

Salt Communications

Excellence in the Development of Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Kingsbridge Membership Club

Finnebrogue

Abacus

Musgrave

Bennett Freehill LLP

Smurfit Kappa

CFR

Outstanding Commitment to ESG sponsored by Almac

Henry Bros

Coca-Cola HBC

JP Corry

PwC

CFR

Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year sponsored by Retail NI

Lynch’s of Skegoe

Supervalu Portstewart

VIVO Essentials Greenisland

Born & Bred

Mulkerns Eurospar

Roadside Garage

Young Businessperson of the Year sponsored by Queen’s University

Eimear Gourley, NI Property Girl

James Wells, Smooth Communications

Sharma Pragya, Granlab

Robert Campbell, Aspire

Mark McGillion, Triex

Peter McAuley, Nomadic Watches

Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year sponsored by Ulster University Business School

DC Tours

Hastings Hotels

McComb’s Coach Tours

McKeever Hotels

Titanic Hotel

Food & Drink Company of the Year sponsored by Asda

Go Pig or Go Home

Clandeboye Yoghurt

Copeland Gin

Excellence in Marketing sponsored by Crowne Plaza Hotel

Centra — Musgrave Northern Ireland

Irish Football Association

Compare NI

Beyond Skin

MKB Law

Hendersons Group

Employer of the Year sponsored by CIPD

Abacus

Bennett Freehills LLP

Datactics

Finnebrogue

MJM Group

Musgrave

NI Water

PwC

Tobermore