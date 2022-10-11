South Belfast primary school principal wins Spirit of Education Award

Lucy Darrall, Global Partnerships Manager with iPRO Hydrate, presents the Spirit of Education award sponsored by iPro Hydrate to winner Hilary Cunningham. Also pictured is TV presenter Christine Lampard

This year's Spirit of Education winner was Hilary Cunningham, whose work as a school principal really does make a difference not only to the children there but their families as well.

She is the headmistress of Fane Street Primary in south Belfast, which has its own unique classroom populations and unique challenges that sets it apart from most other schools.

Situated on the edge of The Village, an area of deprivation and educational under-achievement, it serves not only the local community, but the children of the very many refugee, ethnic minority communities and the Women’s refuge that now call this area home.

In addition to the multiple educational challenges, the school on a daily basis deals with issues of poverty, malnutrition, domestic and sexual violence, arrested development and displacement anxiety.

Hilary said: "Some 86 per cent of our children are from other countries, so we're very unusual for Northern Ireland. We have 44 different languages at the last count so there is the challenge of language as well, we're very lucky that we can use translators.

Hillary Cunningham with her husband David Cunningham at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

"We run an English club on a Tuesday afternoon and we're incredibly lucky that the tutor Avril actually does that for free, which is wonderful.

"It's kind of forming what we like to call a Fane Street family, rather than a school. It's a hard station in here, but nobody's here who doesn't want to be here to help and support our families and we do all pull together and support each other as well.

"We have quite a diverse community in our school and quite a lot of children have been through very difficult situations and their parents, so we would look at the trauma that they've experienced.

"We have our own self-funded nurture - Department of Education, if you're out there, here's another appeal for funding - we have counselling, we have lots of different therapies in school.

"We've just employed a family support officer to support families in the basics - filling in forms, making sure they have a GP and a dentist, helping them with their housing, helping them with anything they need in the community and referring them on to different agencies."

Hilary was handed her honour at our gala ceremony by TV host Christine Lampard and Lucy Darrall from category sponsors iPRO Hydrate and also received a surprise special message from world champion boxer Carl Frampton, who she taught as a young lad growing up in Tiger's Bay.

An additional challenge she faces at Fane Street, however, is a turnover of pupils is more than 50 per cent and a school population that tends to grow even though extra numbers are not funded - but Hilary won't turn new arrivals away.

She said: "We can't say no to them and we don't want to say no to them, we want to bring them in. They may be here six weeks, they may be here six months or they may be here six years. We just don't know, but it's about adding that value to the children's lives and to the children's education while they're here and making sure that we do their best for them no matter how long they're here.

Hilary Cunningham at Fane Street Primary School

"It's making sure that children are getting their basics. That they're fed, that they're getting heat and light and I do anticipate this is going to be a big issue for us this year.

"We make foodbank referrals to Storehouse and we try to build up our own stores in school so that if somebody comes to us in need we can help. It's helping the families with the basics as well as education.

"If we don't meet the children's basic needs we can't educate so it's kind of a two-pronged approach at our school in that we're trying to help whole families rather than just the children.

"Every child gets a school jumper. We also have a free breakfast club that we use within the school where children who cannot afford breakfast can get fed in school, we never ever let a child go hungry, we make sure every child who needs a meal will get a meal, should I have to pay for that myself.

"I think the award is not just for me it's for everybody in the school - it's for the children, it's for the staff, it's for the whole Fane Street family."