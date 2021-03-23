Sparq: How our technology has helped companies adapt in lockdown

Awards category sponsor Sparq on the use of alternative communication forms

Hub: Sparq has seen increased demand for their digital live screening service

As an industry which thrives on face-to-face interaction, whether that's a large-scale gathering or even a small business meeting, it's safe to say the lockdown measures are certainly unique.

However, in this time of uncertainty, what's become obvious is how those across the industry as well as the wider public, have rapidly adapted to alternative methods of communication. People are craving live connectivity, with previously relatively unknown apps and platforms gaining extraordinary traction.

Take Zoom, where millions of people across the UK are logging on for free work-outs or educational sessions - activities they may have never considered before.

We've seen an enormous increase in demand for our digital live streaming service.

There's always been an ongoing argument that nothing beats face-to-face communication, but our live streaming and wider digital offering has been the go-to for companies and organisations with bases around the world.

Our digital team have been delivering online video since before it became a part of people's everyday lives.

We have been broadcasting hundreds of live events through the Mediasite platform since 2008, in over 80 countries worldwide.

With investment in new software, production equipment and a revamp of our green screen studio, we've been able to adapt to our clients' needs to keep their important conversations flowing.

While Covid-19 has impeded the ability to interact and communicate as we did before, the silver lining may be that it's encouraged more people to reach out to collaborate virtually. Ironically, the pandemic has encouraged more face-to-face interaction than before.

We're continuing communication, albeit slightly differently than before. Sparq supports a range of live events across Northern Ireland and will be partnering with the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank once again this year.

After supporting the event for 15 years, Sparq will this year be sponsoring the BT Business Awards Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media category.

For information about Sparq's live streaming service, please visit sparq.live/stream.

To enter the Belfast Telegraph Business awards, click here.