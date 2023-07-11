Special Recognition Award: John Caldwell embodies the real spirit of NI, says Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister’s praise in video message to John Caldwell who urged kids to run for cover during dissident murder bid

DCI John Caldwell and Ciaran Hinds at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to DCI John Caldwell at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award presented by Gillian Winters of Ulster Bank alongside Sunday Life editor Martin Breen (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

DCI John Caldwell's speech at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Hero policeman John Caldwell was told he “represents the true spirit of Northern Ireland” by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his outstanding act of bravery was commended at this newspaper’s annual celebration of local people doing extraordinary things.

The detective chief inspector was this year’s recipient of the Special Recognition honour at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

DCI Caldwell is still on the road to recovery after dissident republicans tried to murder him in a gun attack in front of innocent kids he had been coaching at football training.

It was his bravery in saving those same children from Beragh Swifts under-15s from the hail of bullets in Omagh earlier this year that led to the 48-year-old being nominated for the award.

Speaking for the first time since the horrific attack which left him with life-changing injuries, DCI Caldwell was given a standing ovation by the audience at our gala event in the Culloden Hotel as he received his accolade from Gillian Winters of Ulster Bank and Sunday Life editor Martin Breen.

DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award presented by Gillian Winters of Ulster Bank alongside Sunday Life editor Martin Breen (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

And after reports of him being recognised with his prize, with his speech making headlines across the UK, the Prime Minister took to social media to heap even more praise on our winner.

Mr Sunak wrote: “DCI John Caldwell put the safety of others first when his own life was in danger.

“He represents the true spirit of Northern Ireland — courage, hope and optimism.

“I cannot think of a more worthy winner of this award.”

You could have heard a pin drop as DCI Caldwell, who was supported on the night by his family and colleagues, including Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan, spoke poignantly about the horrendous night his life changed forever.

DCI John Caldwell: 'We will get through it together'

He said: “Thank you. I feel incredibly honoured to receive the Spirit of Northern Ireland Special Recognition Award this evening.

“Thank-you so much to the boys from the Beragh Swifts football team, who took the time and effort to nominate me. It means a great deal to me personally.

“We’ll be forever connected by the dreadful events of February 22. I’m just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal.

“They witnessed horrors that night that no child should ever have to. My thoughts were to shout to them to run to safety. I have known these kids for years and they had just finished a coaching session when this attack took place.

“I’m so glad my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate that any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from. We will get through it together.

“They are a great bunch of kids and I am humbled by the nomination. But I’m also truly humbled by the company I’m keeping tonight in this room. So many exceptional and inspirational people. I have been amazed by some of the stories of bravery and selflessness shared at this evening’s award ceremony. Well done to you all.

“I would like to say a few more thank yous. To the brave people who ran to help me when I was shot — that took some guts as they were putting themselves in harm’s way.

“And thank you to the emergency services and the amazing medical staff who looked after me in many ways for many months.

“And a special thank you goes to my fantastic family, who have been instrumental in my recovery journey. There’s still some way to go, but with their love and support I will get there. Thank you for everything.”

Before receiving his award there were two video messages from high-profile figures — Mr Sunak and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne — who wanted to pay tribute to the top cop.

Rishi Sunak congratulates DCI John Caldwell on his Spirit of Northern Ireland award

The Prime Minister said: “It’s a real pleasure to present the Spirit of Northern Ireland Special Recognition Award to someone that I admire hugely. A policeman. A father. A husband. A football coach.

“A man who, when his own life was in danger, was still thinking of others. Calling out to the children around him to run to safety.

“When I visited him in his hospital bed he was still thinking about the future of the society he loves.

“A great man and true hero of Northern Ireland, DCI John Caldwell. Congratulations John, we wish you all the best.”

And police chief Mr Byrne stated: “How fabulous it is to be able to share this special moment with you and your family and your supporters in being recognised with this Special Recognition Award.

“I know how important it will be to you, to your family and also the people that work for us and with us. We’re so proud of your determination, your stoicism and what you represent in terms of bouncing back, the way you’ve dealt with this awful set of circumstances.

“I’m really sorry I can’t be with you in person tonight. But what I can tell you, and I know it will touch your heartstrings, is that the people that recommended you for this award tonight were amongst the young people that went through those awful events in February.

“As an organisation we’re so proud of what you’ve done and what you represent for us, both now and going forwards. So have a fabulous evening with those you care so much about.”