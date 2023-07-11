Spirit of Education Award: Selfless Spanish tutor Seana teaching schoolkids organ donation lessons

Education champion threw herself into campaigning after death of teenage family friend

Seana Maguire wins the Spirit of Education Award, presented by Prof. Nichola Rooney, interim chair of the Public Health Agency, alongside Debbie McGee and Dominic Brunt (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

A recurring theme with Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland winners are the ‘sliding doors’ moments that set them on a path to help so many others.

One such example is our Spirit of Education winner Seana Maguire, whose work highlighting organ donation went way beyond her role as head of Spanish at Aquinas Grammar School in Belfast.

She said: “I came across the topic 10 years ago. I originally lived in Quebec as a language assistant, and a beautiful project that came out of Quebec is called the Chain of Life.

“I volunteered with them for about three years over here, on Zoom if you like, and helped them with ideas and translation and so on.

“I had no connection whatsoever to the topic at that point. I really saw my role as a sounding board for them, praying they would never ask me to pilot it.

“But I decided to approach the school for a pilot, and Aquinas is a remarkably supportive community.

“Our principal and the board of governors gave me permission to start a small pilot, so I had to sort of pitch the idea: would anybody like to volunteer after school?

“Seven pupils turned up, and I went from November right through to February. The journey opened up a whole new ball game for me.”

Another ‘sliding doors’ moment came when a 13-year-old lost his life after a playground fight at a school in Enniskillen, near where Seana grew up.

Oisin McGrath

She said: “A personal connection occurred unexpectedly whereby a family friend in Co Fermanagh, a little boy called Oisin McGrath, sadly died and became an organ donor.

“As a family friend, that hit home acutely. The topic suddenly became more than just a topic — it was in real life.

“Down the line, when the time was right, I had a conversation with Oisin’s mum, Sharon, and she directed me to specialist organ donation nurses.

“Really, from that point on, this blossomed into something very special.

“The specialist nurses came into school to talk to our pupils, and a year later, it became part of the curriculum.

“What I learned is — and I love the proverb — ‘Praise the youth and they will flourish’. When you give young people the opportunity to learn good facts and make decisions, they make good choices.”

A relationship developed between Seana and the Northern Ireland Organ Donation Services Team, which nominated her for the award and which came into her school to teach pupils more about the topic.

In another remarkable twist of fate, she would end up scrubbing in to witness a transplant with one of her former charges who was inspired by these talks.

Seana is head of Spanish at Aquinas Grammar School

Seana explained: “The nephrologist who came in to speak to us, Tim Brown, contacted me and said, ‘Look who’s here’.

“[It was] one of the first seven pupils who stayed behind, a girl called Anna Kearney. She is a now renal student nurse who happened to see Tim on the 11th floor of the City Hospital and wanted to say hello.

“She said, ‘Do you remember you came to talk to us five years ago?’, and she quoted him verbatim the statistics around kidney dialysis.

“He was amazed and contacted me. That night we got consent from a living donor to allow both Anna and I to go into the transplant the next day.

“The next morning after we were scrubbed in, I experienced the greatest day of my career. The greatest privilege of a teacher was to be in that ward and to be to be able to be cared for by my student, who was the nurse, and to hear the detail of the conversation she was able to have with the surgeon because she is now passionate about kidneys in ways that I just sit in awe to see the path that she’s following.”

Such commitment saw Seana awarded our Spirit of Education trophy, which was sponsored by the Public Health Agency and was presented to her by Emmerdale actor Dominic Brunt and TV personality Debbie McGee.