Spirit of Health Award: Marathon man Seamus runs rings around adversity

Mental health nurse raises thousands of pounds for good causes after mum’s death

A runner with a track record for helping others won our Spirit of Health Award this year.

After his mother died a decade ago, Seamus Crossan, from Derry, decided to enter a marathon in her honour.

That set him on a journey that would see him start a club with friends that now has more than 100 members and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

He explained: “My running started after the death of my mum. She died from cancer.

“The Derry Marathon came about, and I decided that I would try and run the marathon in her honour for the Foyle Hospice, and that’s how it all started up.

“Mum passed away in 2013 and the Derry Marathon came about in 2014, so it gave me something to aim for.

“I was 17 and a half stone, smoking and drinking. I was basically unfit.

“So, I took on that challenge and raised a few thousand pounds.

“The following year, I went to do the London Marathon.

“I thought I needed something, so I joined a running club.

“Being a mental health nurse, I was working shifts and couldn’t make club runs, so I was asking people if they would go out with me at 6am.

“Apparently that was detrimental to their running club, so they asked me to leave.

“Then I set up my own. I had a meeting with a few people. We sat down, brainstormed and came up with the name Star because everybody’s a star.

“It was also around Christmas time and one of the girls had a star at the top of the Christmas tree.

“It’s also an acronym for ‘speed, training and running’ so that’s how we got the name.

“It will be coming up to 10 years next year, so we’ll probably end up doing something big charity-wise.”

Seamus, who was “shocked and overwhelmed” to be honoured at our awards ceremony, has helped raise thousands of pounds for charities over the past decade.

He said: “You just see what this town needs, and with being a mental health nurse, [I can see] a lot of it is focused on that issue.

“With the running, it’s about promoting and encouraging people to have positive mental health.

“If we can save one person from the river by getting them out running or even chatting with them on the way round, like I say, that’s one life that’s saved.

“We have 104 registered members of the club from all abilities. We do couch to 5k, and then if they want, they can progress to 10k, half-marathon and full marathon. We’ve even had ones doing ultra marathons.

“Myself and my right-hand man, Stephen [Quigley], we have done the last two big challenges together.

“One in 2021 was for my work at that time. People with a learning disability found over Covid that they had no transport, so we raised £27,500 for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle for Belmont Cottages [a care home].

“Stephen and I, we went to do 30 half-marathons in 30 days in September of last year in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue and the Bogside Brandywell Health Forum. We raised £13,000 each for those charities.

“In the last seven days, we decided to up it to a marathon a day. It was a great buzz.

“The camaraderie within the club is just amazing. We’re like one big family, and it’s just amazing.”

It’s all the more impressive considering Seamus balances it with his busy day job as a mental health nurse manager, leading a team of more than 30 staff providing care to adults with complex learning disabilities.

That’s why he was a more than worthy winner of our Spirit of Health Award, which was sponsored by Balmoral Healthcare.

It was presented to him by actor Dan Gordon and Loose Women’s Linda Robson.