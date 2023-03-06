Spirit of NI Awards: Charity boss on a roll since being named Sunday Life’s Unsung Hero

Foodstock founder adds new community hub and cafe to HQ

Paul with one of his aid parcels

What started out as a mission to provide groceries to families on the breadline has evolved into a one-stop community solidarity hub.

Paul Doherty was named Unsung Hero at last year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank, after he set up Foodstock to help people struggling to make ends meet.

He has continued to grow the service since then, with its premises on west Belfast’s Andersonstown Road offering so much more than it started with.

Paul told us: “Our work is ongoing around the community and if anything has increased greatly [with] the cost-of-living crisis.

“We were getting out to 300 homes on a weekly basis. Now we’re getting out to more than 500 homes.

“We’re facilitating breakfast clubs across the city. We were out today facilitating one in the Village area on Donegall Road and one on the Glen Road in west Belfast. We’re helping others around the city as well.

“We’re trying to respond to that need. As a community and a group of volunteers, we’re able to achieve that, but it’s not easy.

“It’s seven days a week, day and night. I was here until after 9pm last night.

“Outside of that, this week last year we started an appeal for Ukraine on the Monday and were on the road to Ukraine the following Monday. We’re continuing with that work.

“That’s something that has been ongoing in terms of providing support to people in Ukraine, be it sending defibrillators, medical aid, disability aid or raising funds.

Paul Doherty helping to launch this year's Spirit of NI Awards

“Very recently, [we had] the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We run an English-language conversation group here on a Monday, and many of the people who take part in that are from Syria.

“We’ve seen heartbreak through them and with them collectively. We wanted to do something about it, so again, as one community, we pulled together and had a coffee morning which raised more than £2,000. We also stood outside an Irish League game and raised £500.

“We sent a lorry as well, and we’ll send another one this week with practical support and aid that’s needed, linking in with NGOs on the ground.

“Everything we do here is local, but it can also help Syria, Turkey and Ukraine. It’s a place where people look out for people. It doesn’t matter who they are or where they are.

We’ve seen the community come to us and ask, ‘How can we help?’, and we’re facilitating that in some way.

“One other big thing that’s happened since the awards is that we’ve opened a new hub — we call it the Community Solidarity Hub.

“It’s a place where we have the foodbank operating around the back, but we can also provide support to individuals and families in regard to benefits, housing advice and pointing people towards employment, training and further education.

“We also have a little Solidarity Cafe where people can come along, get a cup of tea, stay warm and have a bit of company.

“There are a lot of people living alone, living in isolation, who can come and have a bit of company, so there’s a real sense of community.

“There’s a multitude of things happening here. They’re all very community-orientated and all very positive.

“We’re drawing the good out of the community, and people are coming together for the betterment of others.”

Other projects spearheaded by Foodstock include healthy eating initiatives, cooking demonstrations and mental health and wellbeing sessions. The latest idea is to encourage people to grow their own vegetables.

Paul with a parcel designed for parents

The foodbank also runs a pre-loved school uniforms scheme.

Paul said: “There are a lot of working families and people who never in their lives would have thought they would have to come to get this support, so for us, dignity is at the forefront of everything we do.

“We want to say this is about community solidarity. It’s more than charity — it’s a place where people can come in and get through whatever circumstances they’re going through at that present moment in time.”

The tireless work of Paul and his band of volunteers was recognised at last year’s awards night, and he encouraged others to get their nominations in for this year’s ceremony.

He said: “It’s a great thing. A lot of our volunteers were very inspired by it.

“Like I said on the day, winning that award last year was very much about recognising volunteers’ part in what we’ve done here around looking out for people.

“We couldn’t do what we do here without having an incredible team of volunteers around us, and that award was very much for them as much as it was for me.

“I think the awards are very important because what I see every day is a lot of people, including an awful lot of young people, doing a lot of great work in their communities and looking out for others.

“That, to me, is something that these awards inspire — they brings that out in people.

“My message is that it doesn’t take an awful lot to step up for others, and here is a vehicle for that.

“People can come and look out for others. They can work for good within their communities and for the betterment of everyone who lives there, and that’s something we say day and daily.”

The Boulevard's Chris Nelmes with Paul, peaky Blinders' Packy Lee and Ash frontman Tim Wheeler — © Stephen Hamilton

Peaky Blinders star Packy Lee, Ash frontman Tim Wheeler and Chris Nelmes from category sponsors The Boulevard presented Paul with his plaque last time, and the retail outlet is on board again this year.

The Unsung Hero award recognises someone whose great deed or deeds have gone unnoticed but who has made a major contribution to someone’s life or a community.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, said: “Being about community, The Boulevard recognises this as an amazing opportunity to celebrate those going beyond the call of duty, those who genuinely do good deeds yet seek no reward.

“Annually, we are bowled over by the nominations and their back stories of selflessness and service to their community. We encourage people to out the unsung heroes and raise awareness of these inspirational folk.”

The ceremony, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple.

Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think they deserve to be recognised. Or you can post them to the address at the bottom of the categories list.

To contact Foodstock to offer help, volunteer or learn more about its services, call Paul on 07794304259 or visit www.facebook.com/FoodstockCharity

