Spirit of NI Awards: Disability can’t hold Co Tyrone primary school pupil Farrah back

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when eight-year-old Farrah McCloskey was honoured at last year’s Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank.

The Co Tyrone primary school pupil is a force of nature whose lust for life and will to overcome the many challenges she has faced is an example to others.

Farrah was born with a shortened femur and was fitted with a prosthetic leg when she was two years old, but that has not stopped her from living an impressive life we could all take inspiration from.

It saw the eight-year-old, from Sion Mills, crowned the deserving winner of the Overcoming Adversity category at a star-studded ceremony at the Culloden Hotel.

Farrah’s dad, Patrick, told Sunday Life: “It was a brilliant night. We really enjoyed it and Farrah loved it too. She enjoyed the experience, getting all dolled up and wearing a nice wee dress for the occasion.

“We met lots of people on the night that we’d never met before, and it was special for us also hearing their stories. Some of them were just incredible.

“I’d definitely encourage people to get involved in this year’s event. If people know somebody that deserves recognition, I’d definitely tell them to go and nominate them for it.

“Farrah is doing great. With her swimming, she’s one of the best in her class — she’s on level five. She does Gaelic as well and loves gymnastics. She’s keeping busy with all those activities. She’s a determined wee girl.”

The humble youngster was overcome with emotion as she was honoured at our gala event, saying, “I feel like I’m a superstar”.

From the judges, who were enormously impressed by her story, to the audience, who clapped her victory, no one could argue with that.

When Sunday Life visited Farrah’s home last year, we saw for ourselves what a remarkable young girl she is and why her parents are so proud of their little star.

Her mum, Ciara, told us: “It feels amazing. It’s class. We couldn’t believe it because it’s a massive competition and it’s just amazing for her to be recognised again.

“She’d show us up when you think of the littlest things that we complain about, and then she’s just running about, just taking it all in her stride.

“She doesn’t know any different. She’s just so determined and strong-willed and she just gets up and gets on with it.

“Nothing’s a bother — she’ll try anything. She gives me a heart attack half the time, but she’ll give anything a go. She will never, ever let anything hold her back, and that’s the best way to be.​

“She got a leaflet in school and wants to do karate now because she’s a big fan of Cobra Kai on Netflix. She’s been running around the house doing flying kicks and karate chops.”

The youngster already lives life to the full with action-packed activities, including swimming, gymnastics, dancing and playing for her local GAA football team.

It has been an incredible journey for Farrah, who was born with congenital short femur, a rare condition.

Understandably, her devoted parents were worried about the impact this would have on their daughter’s life.

But aged just two, Farrah was fitted with a prosthetic leg and was soon walking and enjoying the many activities in life that a toddler should, thanks to the help of both Barnardo’s and Sure Start.

Ciara explained: “Farrah started in the two-year programme that Barnardo’s does. That’s where she started school, but before she started in that she couldn’t walk or anything.

“She used a wee walker to get around or walked around the tables, but the girls were amazing in there. They couldn’t have done enough for her.

“I was so happy then. She took her first steps when she was in the Sure Start programme when she was three. The girls were just like all her mummies and they were just so proud of her. They couldn’t believe it when she did it in the classroom. But they helped her — they were amazing.

“Obviously, we were afraid that maybe Farrah would be treated differently because she couldn’t walk about and move like the other children, but anything they did they took her with them and held her hand.

“Nobody looks at Farrah any differently because everybody’s grown up with her, and even the ones in her class are so helpful with her at PE and everything. They all just wait on Farrah and take their turns. They’re so patient and so good.”

Farrah won the Spirit of Northern Ireland Overcoming Adversity Award four years after she was recognised by Barnardo’s as its 2018 Young Achiever for being such an inspiration to others.

That honour also saw her filmed and featured in a Barnardo’s television advert that was broadcast prior to the UTV soap opera Emmerdale every evening.

As a fitting tribute at the Spirit ceremony, it was Emmerdale stars Dominic Brunt and Olivia Bromley who presented her award, alongside Brian Allen from last year’s category sponsor Stroll Insurance.

While Farrah is modest about appearing on TV, her story has touched many and led to her receiving many letters from fans of all ages.

Ciara said: “We didn’t want her to feel like she was different or there was anything wrong.

“She’s just Farrah, and that’s the way all the children in her class think of her as well.

“Children are amazing, and Farrah is just Farrah.”

The Overcoming Adversity award recognises someone who has overcome huge personal challenges, whether that is dealing with illness or disability or overcoming problems.

