Spirit of NI Awards: How to nominate your unsung hero as roadshow coming to a town near you

Nominations for the Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards have been coming in from around Northern Ireland with the help of an Ulster Bank and Q Radio Roadshow.

The roadshow features the Q Radio roadster and an Ulster Bank nomination booth which encourages members of the public to scan a QR code and input details of the person they’d like to nominate.

The roadshow seeking nominations for unsung heroes across Northern Ireland visited Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast and Sprucefield in Lisburn last weekend and will be at The Quays in Newry and The Boulevard in Banbridge this coming weekend.

It will then be at Crescent Link in Derry and in Coleraine town centre on April 1.

Members of the public can visit the roadshow to meet Q radio presenters and to make their nominations to the awards. The Q Crew are also on hand at the roadshows with goodies and spot prizes.

Laura Rush, Ulster Bank branch manager in Lisburn, was interviewed by Q's Declan Wilson at the roadshow at Sprucefield.

Carl Frampton, who is a supporter of the awards, even visited the roadshow at Sprucefield last weekend.

In addition, the nomination booth has been out about in Better Gym locations in Belfast as well as Ulster Bank branches.

The Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards show, in association with Ulster Bank, will be hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple.

If you don’t manage to visit one of the nomination booths just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think the person deserves to be recognised.

Alternatively, you can post nominations to Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, 33 Clarendon Road, Belfast BT1 3BG.