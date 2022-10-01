Spirit of NI Awards: Stars shine bright for unsung heroes at Belfast bash – in pictures

Celebs and famous faces from world of sport toast winners at our glitzy bash

Simone Magill, Christine Lampard and Julie Nelson at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Michael Condron with Packy Lee at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

From left: Damon Quinn, Bethany Firth and Tim McGarry at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

Actress Amy Walsh who portrays Tracy Metcalfe on Emmerdale with Dominic Brunt, actress Natalie Ann Jamison who portrayed Amy Wyatt on Coronation Street and Olivia Bromley at 'Spirit'

Dominic Brunt, Kerri Quinn, Gloria Hunniford with husband Stephen Wray and Christine Lampard at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards held in the Culloden. Picture Colm O'Reilly

Lara Burnett, Gloria Hunniford, Ryan Burnett and Christine Lampard at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Image credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

The stars aligned to celebrate the worthy winners of this year’s Sunday Life Spirit Of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Some of the biggest names in showbusiness and sport were out in force at the Culloden hotel in Cultra, Co Down, for the gala night which honours ordinary people who have achieved the extraordinary.

Jimmy Nesbitt at the Spirit of NI awards 2022

Cold Feet and Bloodlands actor James Nesbitt told us it was important for him to be there to recognise “the very best in people who make a real difference in our society” and described the evening as a “truly uplifting experience”.

As well as presenting Special Recognition awards with Sunday Life editor Martin Breen, James also showed he has other talents besides his acting skills.

Friday night’s event was rounded off by a rip-roaring set from Downpatrick rock band Ash, playing classic hits like Shining Light, Girl From Mars and Kung Fu.

Ash pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

But Jimmy decided to get in on the act by taking to the stage for a rendition of The Undertones’ anthem Teenage Kicks — with Carol Decker of T’Pau fame joining in for good measure.

It was a wonderful surprise performance that capped a glorious feel-good event that so many of our celebrities and sporting greats were delighted to support.

Singing us out: Ash, featuring Carol Decker and JIMMY NESBITT for a rendition of Teenage Kicks (Picture: Colm Reilly)

Christine Lampard and Gloria Hunniford at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Image credit should read: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX ©

30th September 2022 Local band Ash pictured at the Sunday Life Spirit Awards at The Culloden Hotel and Spa Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Rockers Ash perform at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Picture Colm Reilly)

Rockers Ash perform at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards (Picture Colm Reilly)

Carol had earlier treated the audience to her two biggest songs, Heart And Soul and China In Your Hand, and had the crowd singing along with her.

And Give My Head Peace and Blame Game favourite Tim McGarry had the room in stitches with a stand-up comedy routine in between the honours being given out by much-loved personalities.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford and Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney were on the panel that helped judge the awards and were there in person.

Ian — Grandpa Joe in the ground-breaking sitcom — also revealed an exclusive to guests, telling them that sadly he won’t be playing his curmudgeonly character again despite rumours of a movie.

He said: “As far as the future of Derry Girls is concerned, I thought Lisa (writer Lisa McGee) did a fantastic job by putting a proper full-stop on it in that seventh episode, and as far as I’m concerned it’s done — and properly done.”

Gloria told everyone how it was “just so lovely to be back” home for the event, while her Loose Women co-star Christine Lampard was enjoying her first ever visit to ‘Spirit’.

She said: “It’s wonderful to come home and to be in a room full of people who do much more than you do, and to take a moment to sit back and actually really appreciate the people in the world, because there are really good people with good hearts and that’s what tonight is all about.”

Gerry Armstrong and Packy Lee at 'Spirit'

Other famous local faces from television included Packy Lee, best-known as Johnny Dogs in Peaky Blinders, UTV’s Paul Clark, Damon Quinn, Dan Gordon and Kerri Quinn. Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister, from Dundonald, also attended to honour the unsung heroes.

Hope Street actress Kerri said: “Just being here makes you want to be a better person, and that’s what it’s all about — it’s an honour to be here.”

Fellow Corrie star Michael Condron, who recently joined the soap as eco-warrior Griff Reynolds, admitted that he was humbled by the stories he heard told at Friday night’s spectacular ceremony.

Jimmy Nesbitt, Ian McElhinney, Dan Gordon and Michael Condron at 'Spirit'

He said: “I think the word I’ve heard most is inspirational and while there might be people who work in the field that we work in, the reality of the situation is that there are a lot of people out there who do a lot of hard work.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody that works in our industry, but these individuals are doing such important things that really make a difference in people’s lives and improving people’s lives, so it’s an honour to be here.”

And UTV presenter Paul Clark added: “I live in Northern Ireland, I’m of Northern Ireland, I will remain in Northern Ireland and it’s just wonderful to be here tonight to say well done and congratulations to all of those people who are unsung heroes in our society.”

Miss GB Eden McAllister at 'Spirit'

Comedy legend Tommy Cannon — one half of the classic double-act Cannon and Ball with his late pal Bobby Ball — was making a return visit to the awards, having been so impressed by the last celebration pre-Covid.

He said: “It’s just an honour to be here. I’m always delighted to come because these people do such wonderful things without expecting anything at all.

“I just marvel at them because it just gets to your heart and I just think it’s so wonderful for me to be here in Ireland because I love this place, absolutely love it — thank-you for inviting me.”

Actress Amy Walsh who portrays Tracy Metcalfe on Emmerdale with Dominic Brunt, actress Natalie Ann Jamison who portrayed Amy Wyatt on Coronation Street and Olivia Bromley at 'Spirit'

Emmerdale stars are always a regular fixture at the event, and this year they were represented by Dominic Brunt, Natalie Ann Jamieson, Olivia Bromley and Amy Walsh. Amy said: “It’s so heart-warming to see the work that people do and the good deeds. A night like tonight is so important for us all to be uplifted and share the love.”

Many of our sport stars also came to support the event, including ex-world champion boxer Ryan Burnett and Commonwealth Gold medallist Bethany Firth.

From the football field, World Cup 1982 hero Gerry Armstrong was joined by current Northern Ireland Women’s internationals Julie Nelson and Simone Magill.

Simone Magill, Christine Lampard and Julie Nelson at the 2022 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards

And while former world champion boxer and Sunday Life columnist Carl Frampton was unable to make it this year, he did take the time out to film a special message for one of the award winners — who taught him at school.

Primary school headmistress Hilary Cunningham, who was given the Spirit of Education prize, was once Carl’s teacher when he was a young lad growing up in Tiger’s Bay.