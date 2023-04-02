Spirit of NI winners who have fostered 30 children over three decades inspire us all

Foster parents who won our Caring Spirit Award tell public to get nominations in for this year

If ever there were two people who embody the values of the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank, it’s east Belfast couple Colin and Sharon Jamison.

The foster parents have welcomed almost 30 children into their family over the past 34 years, an astounding feat of kindness that saw them honoured at our ceremony last year.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford presented the couple with the Caring Spirit Award, sponsored by Power NI, which recognises people who have dedicated their time to helping others.

Read more Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards: Nominate your 2023 unsung heroes

Looking back on the big night, humble Sharon said: “It was so heart-warming to hear all the other stories of those who won awards. There were times when I was actually in tears.

“When you hear some of the things that people have been through and the heroic things they have done, you sit there thinking, ‘They’re amazing... why am I here?’”

Colin added: “It was great to see so many people who want to give something back and help society. That’s the important thing.”

Power NI's Gywneth Compston, Colin, Sharon and Gloria Hunniford at last year's awards ceremony — © Stephen Hamilton

The Jamisons, who have three children of their own and who adopted a young boy after having him from when he was a baby, were honoured for their commitment to providing a safe haven children.

They hope their story will inspire readers to get nominating for this year’s awards, as well as encouraging them to learn more about foster care with the help of Barnardo’s.

Sharon told Sunday Life: “I think that’s the point about encouraging other people to nominate, because while it’s difficult, there are also so many rewards. We get as much back as the children.

“It’s about ordinary people just getting on with things and doing their best.”

The hard-working husband and wife still have one child in their care after 34 years of fostering, and they still get as much joy from it as ever.

Colin said: “We have one young lad at the minute. We’re very involved with him and sorting things out in his life.”

Sharon added: “He’s thriving. In the space of the last six months, he has just grown in leaps and bounds.

“He has got more confident and he’s more settled. He’s going to a lot of clubs like Scouts and football and things like that, and he’s doing well in school. There’s an awful lot of positives. It’s wonderful to see.”

After they were presented with their award, Colin and Sharon said it brought back memories of the children they had cared for.

Sharon added: “One girl that we had, she had a life-limiting illness and was with us for 10 years. They had said to us that she wouldn’t last more than a few years, but she went on until she was 19.

“She had a form of muscular dystrophy, and she was amazing. She changed our lives actually, because even when she was in pain — she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t talk, she couldn’t communicate using Makaton [a tool for disabled people] and even her muscles in her face didn’t move — you saw that sparkle in her eye.

“[Despite all the] suffering that she went through, she always had that sparkle in her eye through that 10 years, so when we’re going through hardship, we always think of her and lovely memories.”

Colin and Sharon receiving their award from Gloria

The Jamisons’ fostering journey began after a friend cut out an advert for Barnardo’s from the local paper.

The couple knew taking in children would be life-changing — for them and the youngsters involved.

Colin said: “There’s times when people would say to you, ‘Why are you still doing it? Why have you done it for so long?’

“We always refer back to that young girl, how we watched her endurance and how she suffered in life but just got on with things and always had that wee glint in her eye, as Sharon said.

“She was always so encouraging, and when we saw the life she had and how she dealt with it, it really encouraged us more that there’s other children out there who need support and need help, and that we need to be there for them.

“Many people have said to us, ‘Look at what you’ve done for these children’, but they don’t see that those children have contributed to us. We’ve learned so much from them, and that shaped who we are.

“Children are all different. We’ve learned we have to adapt to the child first and foremost, so that they feel comfortable. You just change your ways to suit the children and make sure they’re happy.

Sharon added: “You have to be adaptable. Each child is different, and what works for one won’t work for another, so you just have to be flexible. You’re learning along the way.

“It’s been hard because you have to balance your own children — our two girls and our son.

“You have to make sure they have your time, and that’s been difficult, because they all need to feel that they belong. Our kids are part of the fostering family.”

Colin and Sharon outside their home in east Belfast

The Caring Spirit Award recognises a person, young or old, who has dedicated their time to caring for a friend or family member, and the category is once again supported by Power NI this year.

A spokeswoman for the utility company said: “Supporting local communities is at the heart of what we do, and it never ceases to amaze us how many wonderful people there are dedicating time and going above and beyond to care for loved ones.

“It makes us extremely proud to be able to sponsor the Caring Spirit Award for the sixth year in a row.”

This year’s ceremony, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple.

Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think they deserve to be recognised.

Alternatively, you can post nominations to Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, 33 Clarendon Road, Belfast BT1 3BG.

Barnardo’s Northern Ireland announced the launch of its Foster to Adopt service last year. The scheme allows for children in need of a safe and loving home to be placed with prospective adopters on a fostering basis. If you would like to learn more, visit www.barnardos.org.uk/foster or call Barnardo’s on 028 9065 2288

The award categories

Unsung Hero: Someone whose great deed or deeds have previously gone unnoticed but who will have made a major contribution to your life or to your community

Overcoming Adversity: Someone who has overcome huge personal challenges, whether it is dealing with illness or disability or overcoming problems

Spirit of Youth: Someone under the age of 18 who should be recognised for their special achievements

999 Hero: A member of the emergency services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job

Charity Champion: Someone who has worked tirelessly for a charity or as a fundraiser for many years

Spirit of Health: A medical professional who has gone the extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients

Spirit of Education: This award recognises a truly inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential

Caring Spirit: A person, young or old, who has dedicated their time to caring for a friend or family member

Spirit of Sport: Someone who has made an exceptional contribution to local sport over a number of years

Environmental Hero: Seeks to recognise an individual or community group which has gone the extra mile to care for and protect the local environment for future generations

Special Recognition: Someone who the judges feel represents the Spirit of Northern Ireland by selflessly serving others and being an inspiration to us all