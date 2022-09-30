Spirit of Northern Ireland awards: Local heroes shine on star-studded night

Figures from TV, film, sport and music turn out to celebrate those who selflessly helped others

Caroline McComb from category sponsor McCombs Coach Travel with Spirit of Sport winner Aidan O’Neill, Run Anon, Crumlin, with Bethany Firth OBE, Ryan Burnett, Ruth Gorman and Marc Mallett

Rodney Connor, winner of the 999 Hero award sponsored by Shield Accident Management, with Monica Hughes, a director at the firm, and presenters Kerri Quinn and Paul Clark. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank as some of Northern Ireland and the UK’s biggest stars turned out to honour local heroes.

Those in attendance included Bloodlands and Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt, Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney, as well as Gloria Hunniford, Christine Lampard and Tommy Cannon.

Also present were Bethany Firth and Julie Nelson, who this week picked up their OBE and BEM respectively at Hillsborough Castle.

Lampard, who admitted a delayed flight put her attendance at the awards in jeopardy, said “it was a real honour” to be at the event, staged in the Culloden Hotel and Spa last night.

“I think anything which takes a moment to reflect on people in Northern Ireland and what they do is amazing,” she said.

“It’s not until you stop and listen to some of these stories about the time other people take to help others, you really reflect on yourself. It’s lovely to give people a pat on the back and celebrate them.”

The Loose Women presenter said she “adores coming home” to Northern Ireland, adding: “I’ve already bumped into like 50 people I know or have worked with, it’s great.”

She was joined by Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson, who alongside co-stars Dominic Brunt, Olivia Bromley and Amy Walsh, helped present some awards.

“I’m really excited to be here, it’s my first time at the awards but my second time in Belfast,” said Jamieson, who previously filmed her debut in Emmerdale in the city centre.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, everyone looks amazing and like they’re up for a good night. I love Belfast,” she said.

Sharing his joy at attending the awards, which saw prizes such as Spirit of Sport and Unsung Hero handed out, was comedian and actor Tim McGarry.

McGarry said he has been coming to them for years and they are “always a date for the diary.”

“I love these awards, I was here last year when we couldn’t have it properly because of Covid with my work with a charity called Wave, a victims’ trauma group, it was very moving,” he added. “This is what I always say, these awards are great craic but you very rarely leave without a tear coming to the eyes with some of the stories you hear.

“It’s great to hear about everyone doing stuff for Northern Ireland, when I get the invite it definitely goes in the diary.”

The actor, best known for his performance as ‘Da’ in BBC Northern Ireland’s Give My Head Peace, said keen fans of the series won’t have to wait much longer for another dose of the Hole in the Wall Gang.

“There’s a brand new series coming at Christmas, four episodes, and I’m starting to film literally next week, everyone is coming back and we’re really looking forward to it,” he said.

As for any fans of The Blame Game, the long running satirical game show which takes a look at Northern Ireland and wider UK politics, they have even shorter to wait.

It starts on November 4 and goes right up to Christmas with full audiences.

“We’re really looking forward to it because there is quite a lot of talk about it. Some of our politicians are feeding us the jokes already,” added McGarry.

Fellow comedian Tommy Cannon also shared his love for both Belfast and the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, even recalling his experience with a Belfast comedy legend.

He also said Belfast brings back fond of memories of his pantomime days with Belfast legend May McFettridge (John Linehan).

Multi-gold swimming medallist Bethany Firth said she was so excited to “hear all the stories”.

“I’ve heard so much about it, I can’t wait to just enjoy the experience,” she said.

The Paralympian added: “These awards are so moving because everyone can see you shining, but they can also see how hard or how difficult it’s been, so I’m so interested to see what people have overcome.”

Former Coronation Street actress Kerri Quinn, who stars in BBC One’s Hope Street, said: “What is lovely about this year is that there’s so many people I actually know.

“I’ve loads of friends here which is great. You can just hear the atmosphere, it’s amazing.” Derry Girls and Game of Thrones star Ian McElhinney, who is also an awards judge, said he is “always hugely impressed” by the event.

“It’s great to see what various people have done for their communities and friends, it’s a wonderful privilege,” McElhinney said.

“People put themselves out there in ways that you can’t help be impressed by. I always ask myself, if it were up to me, would I have the same determination and willpower these people do? It’s fantastic.” McElhinney said he was also thrilled with the reaction to the series finale of Derry Girls, which saw the gang make their decisions in the Good Friday Agreement referendum of 1998.

Christine Lampard at the Sunday Life Spirit Of Northern Ireland Awards 2022. Picture Colm O'Reilly

“It was the perfect ending, it was a proper conclusion and let’s be honest, that often doesn’t happen,” he added. “I miss it and I’m glad it stopped with such a powerful episode, while being hugely informative.”

See the Sunday Life this Sunday for more pictures and stories