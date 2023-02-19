Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards: Nominate your 2023 unsung heroes

Nominations open for this year’s Sunday Life awards

Terry Robb, Sandra Wright, Ian McElhinney, Pamela Ballantine, India Sasha and Martin Breen at the launch of the Spirit of Northern Ireland awards at Ulster Bank HQ

Northern Ireland’s biggest annual celebration of ordinary people achieving extraordinary things has just been launched, and we are calling on you to nominate your unsung heroes.

Spearheading the call for entries to this year’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in association with Ulster Bank, is Derry Girls and Game Of Thrones star Ian McEhinney, a veteran member of our judging panel.

He said: “I’m constantly amazed by what various people have done over the years in terms of the community.

“It’s very impressive and very moving, so it’s great to be involved and support it again.

“I’d encourage people to nominate this year because it’s amazing what various people have done.

“Very often, the world doesn’t know until someone says, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to propose somebody’.

“It’s important for us to know the degree to which people put themselves out for others, and I think it’s a great agenda.

“The stories of what people have done, what people are prepared to do, they take your breath away sometimes because you ask yourself, ‘If it were me, could I do that? Would I do that? Would I have the stamina? The strength? The willingness to commit?’.

“I’m always impressed and overwhelmed in many ways by what people do.”

Overcoming Adversity winner Farrah McCloskey with parents Patrick and Ciara — © Kevin Scott

We want you to tell us about the heroes in your life and community, the people who have made a difference to others with no thought of reward or recognition.

They are people like last year’s Special Recognition winner Dáithí MacGabhann, who needs a heart transplant and who with his family has campaigned for a change in organ donation laws.

Last year’s award show also included a tribute to the career and legacy of Professor Jim Dornan, with both he and Dáithí’s awards presented by Sunday Life editor Martin Breen and actor Jimmy Nesbitt.

Dáithí MacGabhann lifting his award

The first honour in 2022 was the Spirit of Sport, which went to Aidan O’Neill, from Crumlin. He is the driving force behind the Run Anon running club and continues to inspire all members, not least because he is fighting cancer.

Aidan said: “Just to be asked to these awards is fantastic. We were there with our club and it was just brilliant, something special to be a part of.”

Paul Doherty was named our Unsung Hero after setting up Foodstock, a west Belfast foodbank that also provides school uniforms to struggling families.

He said: “I was very humbled to win that award. When I accepted it, I accepted it not just on behalf of myself but all those selfless and dedicated volunteers who are constantly around me and working on the ground in communities each and every day for others.

“That’s pretty much what the work I do is. It’s people looking out for other people, and we see that each and every day, especially in this very difficult time where we’re seeing so many people living in real hardship.

Spirit of Youth winner Lucy Montgomery with dad Graham

“[We work] overseas as well. Many of our selfless volunteers jumped in a lorry with me to Ukraine.

“Where we’re helping now is with humanitarian aid for the people affected by the earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria.

“I’m very proud to stand alongside the so many other unsung heroes at these awards, which highlight so many fantastic people doing so many amazing things.

“I would encourage people to put names forward to raise awareness of people doing incredible things for one another.”

Eight-year-old Farrah McCloskey, from Sion Mills, won last year’s Overcoming Adversity award. She was born with a shortened femur and was fitted with a prosthetic leg when she was two years old, but that hasn’t stopped her from living an active life and inspiring others.

She also made this year’s launch, where guests were entertained by singer Eddie Booth, and told us: “I felt very excited and happy. If anyone is feeling down, never give up. Believe in yourself.”

Our Spirit of Youth winner was 15-year-old Lucy Montgomery from Armagh, who saved the lives of an eight-year-old boy and her dad Graham after they got into difficulty in a river on a French holiday.

She was another former winner at last week’s launch, which took place at Ulster Bank’s headquarters in Belfast city centre.

Unsung hero winners Diane and Patrick McCourt

Also there was Jahswill Emmanuel, our former Charity Champion winner and the chairman of Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI, and 2019 Unsung Hero winners Diane and Patrick McCourt, who have fostered more than 250 children over 45 years.

The achievements of individuals and groups like these are why we want you to nominate your heroes for one of 11 awards ahead of our star-studded gala ceremony.

We are seeking people who have demonstrated a spirit of compassion, neighbourliness, charity, courage or devotion, or those who have gone beyond the call of duty in the fields of education, the emergency services, the caring sector, health or sport. All nominations are welcome.

The awards show will take place at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on Friday, June 30, with many famous faces in attendance.

A new arrival this year is India Sasha Atkinson, a social media influencer who posts videos about disability.

She said: “I’m so excited to be part of the judging panel.

“This is the whole reason why I got involved with TikTok so seriously in the first place.

“Social media can be a negative place, but I wanted to make it something positive and use my platform for good.

“To be able to get involved in these sorts of things is exactly why I’m doing what I’m doing, and it’s a privilege to be in this position.

“It’s a big deal and it’s doing such good for the community.”

Unsung Hero winner Paul Doherty

Martin Breen, deputy editor-in-chief of Sunday Life and Belfast Telegraph, said: “The people of Northern Ireland have really taken these awards to their hearts as they celebrate the wonderful people who live here.

“This event has just got bigger and better each year, and that is thanks to the hundreds of people who nominate the unsung heroes in their lives each and every year and all those who help support it, including our overall sponsor Ulster Bank and all the other category sponsors.

“I am always truly humbled and inspired by the stories of those inspirational people we are delighted to honour each year.

“These awards are about the people who are nominated from every corner of Northern Ireland — people who truly deserve but do not seek recognition for their great deeds.

“As a newspaper with a strong community spirit, it is our honour to give them this time in the spotlight. “

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at sponsors Ulster Bank, added: “We are really excited to team up with Sunday Life once again for the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

“After the success of last year’s event, we are looking forward to growing the awards even further this year as we hit the road with our new nomination booth.

“We want to spread the word across Northern Ireland and give more people the opportunity to shine a light on the inspirational people working hard to make their communities better.

“As a purpose-led bank, supporting our customers and their communities is at the heart of everything we do, so partnering with Sunday Life on these awards is a fantastic way for us to celebrate the many unsung heroes who show us just how powerful community spirit can be and how much can be achieved by helping each other and working together.”

Charity Champion winner Jahswill Emmanuel

The awards

Unsung Hero: Someone whose great deed or deeds have previously gone unnoticed but who has made a major contribution to your life or to your community.

Overcoming Adversity: Someone who has overcome huge personal challenges, whether it is dealing with illness or disability or overcoming problems.

Spirit of Youth: Someone under the age of 18 who should be recognised for their special achievements.

999 Hero: A member of the emergency services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job.

Charity Champion: Someone who has worked tirelessly for a charity or as a fundraiser for many years.

Spirit of Health: A medical professional who has gone the extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients.

Spirit of Education: A truly inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential.

Caring Spirit Award: A person, young or old, who has dedicated their time to caring for a friend or family member.

Spirit of Sport: Someone who has made an exceptional contribution to sport over a number of years.

Environmental Hero: Seeks to recognise an individual or community group that has gone the extra mile to care for and protect the local environment for future generations.

Special Recognition: Someone who the judges feel represents the Spirit of Northern Ireland by selflessly serving others and being an inspiration to us all.

To put someone forward for an award, email spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with details of why your nominee should be recognised