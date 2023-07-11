Spirit of Sport: Fitness fan Pearse is still on his bike at 90

Spin class instructor wins Spirit of Sport accolade at our awards

Pearse Tipping wins the Spirit of Sport Award, presented by Matthew Ferguson of Decathlon Belfast, alongside Gareth McAuley and Jacob Stockdale (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Spirit of Sport winner Pearse Tipping is living proof that the ‘craic is 90’ — the nonagenarian runs a spin class in his local gym three times a week.

He celebrated his milestone 90th birthday earlier this year and shows no signs of stopping, barking encouragement to the regulars on exercise bikes at Lurgan’s Fitness Factory.

Pearse said: “I’m eight years doing the spin class now. It’s very, very popular in Lurgan and all over Northern Ireland, and even in England all the first division football teams and second division teams all have spinning bikes.

“I’ve been cycling since I was 14. I did a wee bit of racing but it was mostly touring, I loved the touring and only for my bike I wouldn’t have been to half the places; I’ve been to Spain, France, Switzerland and Italy.

“The way I was looking at this, it was very nice just to even be nominated for this award. It’s something not everybody would get, you know?”

Pearse with Betty Silcock and Joanne Norwood at the Culloden Hotel (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

He joked that keeping fit “didn’t do me any harm” but hopes he can be an inspiration to people of all ages, especially pensioners.

He said: “That’s the idea, you know? If an auld fella here at 90 can do it, anybody can do it. It’s just to keep a certain amount of fitness and probably the fitter you are, the better your quality of life when you get older.

“It’s about getting off your bum, getting the gear on and getting out. That’s the big thing. And then once you’re out, you’re saying: ‘Wow, that’s great!’”

As well as the physical benefits, Pearse is a big advocate of exercise as a way of helping mental health as well as socialising, with the camaraderie on show when we popped in to see his class in action.

He added: “Very much so. Your social life and your mental heath get a boost as it gets you out of the house and all your worries go away.

“Everyone gets on so well. If one person reads this and decides to get up and get exercising then something will be achieved.

“Some people think sometimes they’re too old at 65 or 70 to do it but they’re not — not at all. All ages do this and why not? I’m going to keep going until I fall off, just until I drop off, it’s as simple as that.”

Pearse running one of his spinning classes

Spin instructor Pearse was nominated by one of his clients, who enjoy his 45-minute classes and told us he had been their “inspiration for taking up spin classes, encouraging people of all ages to participate”.

It saw him crowned this year’s Spirit of Sport champ, sponsored by Decathlon, and presented to him by Ireland rugby international Jacob Stockdale and ex-Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley.

For more information on Pearse’s spin classes as well as other fitness programmes on offer, visit fitnessfactory-lurgan.co.uk