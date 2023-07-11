Spirit of Youth Award: Little fighter Alfie (10) a big inspiration

Always-smiling schoolboy epitome of defiance as he battles life-limiting disease

Alfie wins the Spirit of Youth Award, presented by Jacqui Pope, head of service for GLL / Better, alongside Brooke Scullion and Leah O’Rourke (Picture by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Wee superstar and walking miracle Alfie Pentony was the deserved winner of our Spirit of Youth prize because of his inspirational journey of bravery as he continues to defy a life-limiting disease.

He and his proud parents, Jamie and Colleen, refused to be beaten after he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy six years ago.

Their tireless fundraising efforts were backed by friends and family, as well as the local community in Newry, meaning they were able to take their 10-year-old champ to America three times a year for specialist treatment.

It saw the ever-smiling youngster celebrated with our Spirit of Youth award, sponsored by Better and presented by fellow Newry native and Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke and Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion.

Alfie wins the Spirit of Youth Award, presented by Jacqui Pope, head of service for GLL / Better, alongside Brooke Scullion and Leah O’Rourke (Picture by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

When we visited him at home, the little fighter told us: “I get nervous sometimes when I go away. It’s a wee bit sore. It’s only when I’ve got a needle a few days before that it hurts, and sometimes I feel a bit sick after it.

“I play football and I do boxing. Before I got treatment, it was really hard for me to walk. Now I feel fine.”

On the day of our visit, Newcastle United fan Alfie had been playing a game and scored two goals for his team.

His dad said: “That’s absolutely fantastic, just for him to be able to run around at 10 years old. We know other Duchenne kids at 10, and Alfie’s so far ahead of the pack. We hope to keep it that way.

“Alfie has been diagnosed about six years now. It’s just absolutely horrific to get that sort of news for your child. With children, it’s unconditional love, right?

“If you’ve got kids, no matter what, you’re going to do everything for them. When you get the diagnosis, it changes you and your focus on different stuff. We focus on raising money to keep this wee boy walking.”

The mum and dad set up a registered charity, Fight for Alfie, to try and give their boy and other kids a chance of beating the cruel condition by raising funds to travel to the States for unique, life-lengthening stem cell treatment.

Alfie Pentony practising his boxing

Jamie said: “I’m proud of my son no matter what. He goes through so much and he does it with a smile on his face. He’s so inspirational to all the other families.

“The stem cells we use aren’t a cure, but they are stopping the progression of this disease. I do say this: if Alfie hadn’t been taking cells for the past three and a half years, there’s no way he’d be out there running about playing football. It just wouldn’t happen.

“One hundred per cent he’s defying the odds, and not only is he defying the odds, but he’s exceeding them and he’s inspired all these other people.

Alfie at home in Newry

“We’ve a wee hardcore group of five people just from Northern Ireland, and we’ve been taking them over to America for the last two years. We’ve got others scattered all around the world.

“He’s changed lives. He literally has given hope to these families. He’s changed their perspective, especially all the boys we help. They’re all older boys and they’ve all aged out of the trials. Once you get to eight, you can no longer take part in these clinical trials, which is a very important part of Duchenne.

“Alfie’s too old for it now, but we’re not worried about the trials because we’re going to continue to keep treating him with the cells and keep him running for as long as we possibly can.

“We’re hoping in the next two or three years, five years max, that they have dedicated gene therapy for all the boys with Duchenne and that it will be just one injection.

“If anybody can support us, we would really appreciate it because we need to get Duchenne front and centre. It’s so unheard of.”

To support Alfie and his family and find out more about his story and fundraisers organised by his mum and dad, visit the Facebook page Fight for Alfie