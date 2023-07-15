Stephanie Meadow: It hurt that I missed my Major chance but I’ll move on stronger

Stephanie Meadow admits it was tough in the immediate aftermath to digest missing out on a Major at Baltusrol

She may have held it together in the immediate aftermath of her KPMG PGA Championship disappointment last month, but Stephanie Meadow concedes she let her emotions flow once the cameras were off her.

“I’ll admit, by the time I got to my car, I was relatively angry,” says the Jordanstown woman. “We’re human, and that was a semi-embarrassing thing for me.”

She is, of course, referring to that 18th hole on Sunday at Baltusrol, where her chance at becoming a Major champion died as – needing an eagle to force a Play-Off with eventual winner Yin Ruoning – she hit her three-wood thin with her second shot at the par-five, only just cleared the water short of the green and instead had to settle for par and a share of third.

It was heartbreaking for Meadow, who came so close to an incredible victory that would have been her first on the LPGA Tour. Therefore, it was surprising when she fronted up to the cameras and declared herself happy with the week, particularly the $423,070 (£322,463) reward.

Stephanie Meadow assesses her options for a putt amid what turned out to be a creditable but somewhat disappointment-tinged showing at Baltusrol

Once she stepped away, however, things hit her a bit more.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that it didn’t sting, I wanted to do my best and get close. As an athlete, you never know when your last opportunity is going to be, you don’t know how long you’ve got left,” reflects Meadow.

“I was proud of how I put myself in that position and that I didn’t crumble under the pressure. And you have to take the positives from a week like that, finishing top-three in a Major and scooping a cheque like that. If you’d told me that at the start of the week, then I would have taken it in a heartbeat.

“That’s something I’ve learned as I’ve got more veteran now. You have to take the positives when they come, because otherwise, you’d just be constantly beating yourself up, which will get you nowhere.”

But, in reality, going for it on 18 and not making it is nothing to be embarrassed about. Meadow was in a position that few Irishwomen have ever been in before, playing in the last group on Sunday at a Major, and finishing third is not to be sniffed at.

That is why, as she continues to blaze a trail for women’s golf on these shores, she has been named the Belfast Telegraph’s Game Changer for June, in association with Electric Ireland, for a month in which she was an exceptional ambassador for women’s sport on a global stage.

“Up until I played good at the PGA and the week before that at Grand Rapids, before that it was a rough start to the year. I wasn’t happy with how things were going, I hadn’t put it together in a tournament up to that point,” admits Meadow.

“But to have one great week and then follow it up and play well again, it’s a huge confidence booster. Everyone has their great weeks, but you want to keep it going, so that’s why it was nice to get that little train.

“I’d felt close, I’d started to see signs of things getting better, more consistency, and I felt really good going into the PGA after the week before. As a player, you always know when you’re close, and you do tend to have a five or six-week stretch where you play well.”

Stephanie Meadow watches on after launching a long tee shot during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Now, she wants to continue this run of form and prove that her performance at the PGA wasn’t a one-off. Her cheque from Baltusrol means that she won’t have to struggle to retain her playing rights for next year, something she has had to do over the last few seasons, and she declares that she’s looking forward to the rest of the LPGA Tour schedule.

“I can tell you, there’s a lot more pressure when you’re standing on 18 trying to retain your card than there is competing on the final day of a Major!” laughs the 31-year-old.

“It’s not even comparable – like, you’re not just retaining your card, you’re essentially trying to keep your job that you’ve worked so hard to get, and the chance of it being lost is so stressful. You’re fighting for your life when you’re retaining your card. If you finish third at a Major, it’s disappointing, but you’re not exactly coming away worse off than you were at the start of the week!

“My main focus now is to keep working on the same things I was, help my iron play get better and keep my foot on the pedal. There’s a big stretch coming up with two Majors and, hopefully, I can keep that momentum going. I’m excited. It’s nice to know I’m on the right track, and it should be a good rest of the year. I can play a bit more tension-free now.

“The goal is always to win, that’s been my dream since I was five or six years old – and to make it into the Tour Championship, so high expectations, but everything feels more obtainable now.”

Stephanie Meadow talks with her caddie on the eighth fairway during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol

And despite now calling Phoenix in Arizona home, where she lives with now-husband Kyle whom she married in April in a day that went off without a hitch, Meadow has never forgotten where she comes from and was delighted to see a flood of messages from friends, family and former colleagues in Northern Ireland after the PGA.

In a historic moment for Irish women’s golf, not only was Meadow in the final group at Baltusrol but so was Cavan’s Leona Maguire, the pair entering the final day first and second but unfortunately coming up shy.

Stephanie Meadow has her eyes cast firmly on the ball after delivering a tee shot during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship event at Baltusrol

Nevertheless, Meadow, who is still Galgorm’s touring professional, knows the impact she is having on these shores, particularly on that Sunday.

“It’s just so nice to see the support from home and how many people were watching. For the two of us to be in the final group in a Major was a big thing for Irish sport,” acknowledges Meadow, who has already confirmed she will play at the World Invitational next month and is mulling over possibly playing in the Irish Open in September.

“When Irish people are watching golf, they’re so supportive and so into it, and we can see that so clearly when we come home and play in the events like the Irish Open and World Invitational. I don’t need to look to know that everyone in Northern Ireland is watching and cheering us on. That’s always special.”