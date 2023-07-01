Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards: Stars come out to celebrate achievements of our unsung local heroes

Hosts Pamela Ballantine and Ibe Sesay on stage at the Culloden on Friday. Pic: Kevin Scott

Tony Christie, James Martin, Ciaran Hinds, Gary Lightbody and Martin Breen at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Kevin Scott

Some of our biggest stars joined together to celebrate local heroes at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

The awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, celebrate and honour ordinary people achieving extraordinary things.

A-list singers such as Gary Lightbody and Tony Christie were joined by stars of film and television including Oscar-nominee Ciaran Hinds and singer Brooke Scullion at the Culloden Hotel.

Speaking on the red carpet, Lightbody said: “We’re celebrating the unsung heroes of Northern Ireland, who should be celebrated every day, not just one day.”

Lightbody’s own charity was one of the winners of the night, picking up an award for his work through The Lightbody Foundation which provides support to mental health, education, music, dementia, sport, cancer and disease research groups across Northern Ireland.

“On behalf of the other people who work at the foundation, I’m so glad for them,” he added.

The Bangor-born singer also promised new music was on the way early next year with a new tour also planned.

Asked if the new album is complete, Lightbody replied coyly: “Almost, it’s nearly there.”

Hinds, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to the awards so much that he begged his film producers for a half day to attend.

“It’s my first time here, and I am thrilled that I was asked to come along to support it. I am actually working down in Dublin at the minute, so begged for a half day,” he said, laughing.

The actor will soon be seen alongside fellow Northern Irish star Liam Neeson in crime thriller In The Land of Saints and Sinners, a project he described as difficult to film because the two are so close.

“We’ve only worked together once before, and we couldn’t stop laughing but we filmed back in Donegal last year and it was great. Liam is my best mate,” Hinds said.

DCI John Caldwell and Ciaran Hinds at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards on June 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke, who is just coming off a turn in RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, said it was a real honour to be invited.

“There are people here who have gone through so many adversities, and it’s amazing to celebrate them. It’s a real honour and exciting to be here.”

She also said watching the impact of Derry Girls a year after the series ended has been delightful for the cast and crew.

“We’re just delighted with how the show went down, and how well it translated. It’s lovely people are still talking about it. “

Leah was also joined by her fellow Dancing star, Brooke Scullion, who finished second in this year’s contest.

No stranger to the stage, having represented Ireland in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, Scullion said it was “amazing” to be at the awards.

Recovering from a trip to Glastonbury, which she said was the “best weekend of her life”, the Bellaghy star is currently hard at work in the studio on new music.

“I’ve got so many gigs coming up, plus hours in the studio and I am just so grateful for every single opportunity,” she said.

Tony Christie at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. Pic: Kevin Scott

Those at the awards were treated to a performance from legendary crooner Tony Christie who performed a rendition of his most famous track ‘Is This The Way To Amarillo’.

Christie is returning to the charity single space with a cover of ‘Thank You for Being a Friend’ — hotly tipped to top the charts this weekend.

The cover features guest vocals from Sting and Nile Rodgers alongside a selection of UK dementia carers and was produced to raise money for the Music for Dementia charity.

When asked if he believes the track will get to number one, Christie, who himself revealed he was diagnosed with dementia last year, said: “It’s possible. What’s important is that it’s for the carers, no one ever thanks the carers and that’s what is important.

“I was diagnosed 18 months ago and I act like I don’t have it — everything is same for me,” he added.

“I’m still here above ground and really looking forward to being here tonight. I’m just back from Nashville where I recorded two albums.”

Radio 1 DJ and Newtownabbey-born Dean McCullough also made an appearance, calling the awards “so important” and a good reason to come back to Northern Ireland from Manchester where he records his show.

“It’s so nice to be at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, it’s just so nice be home. Any excuse I can take to get home, I’m straight on that flight,” he laughed.

“It’s just so important to celebrate Northern Ireland, and what the community is doing.”

Northern Ireland faces weren’t the only celebs spotted at the awards. Married at First Sight Australia presenter Mel Schilling delighted many with her attendance.

“It’s such a joy to be here, I’m married to a Northern Irish man, so for me it’s so special to get to hear real life people stories,” she said, adding the new series of the hit reality show is “coming soon.”